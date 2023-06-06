‘Y’all need to go get y’all one of those’: Customer praises Subway rotisserie chicken pizza hack

Ordering a sandwich at Subway? Nah. We’re doing this instead.

TikTok creator @mydogismykid23 on May 23 posted a video raving about a chicken bacon ranch pizza ordered at the omnipresent sandwich chain. The video currently has 1.4 million likes and 8.7 million views.

It’s apparently not a regular menu item—at the Subway near me in Austin, Texas, you can just order a plain cheese personal pizza—but a menu hack courtesy of another creator, @hail.yanna.

According to the original video by @hail.yanna, the pizza is topped with rotisserie chicken, bacon, red onions, banana peppers, oregano, Parmesan cheese and peppercorn ranch.

“Now, I did tell the girl I wanted her to make it a little messy like the one in the video,” @mydogismykid23 said in their video stitch, “but she’s a perfectionist, you know, and that’s OK.”

The creator then said, “Now let’s get into it,” before quickly cutting from the pizza to a very empty box.

“Y’all need to go get y’all one of those,” they said. The creator captioned the video, “after the first taste, that pizza didn’t stand a chance… but If you haven’t already tried it, or you have a cheat day with food coming up, I highly recommend this little personal pizza from Subway.”

The commenters were salivating.

“Subway pizza got somethin in it, I can’t explain it. It’s mad good but mad small,” one person commented.

“About to work at subway today, y’all better not please,” one viewer wrote.

Another person commented, “true definition of eating and left no crumbs,” while someone wrote, “what about the box not gonna eat it.”

One viewer simply said, “sis inhaled it.”

If you’re planning on trying this pizza hack, perhaps don’t look at the recent from a Subway worker that claims to reveal how the rotisserie chicken is prepared.

The Daily Dot reached out for comment from the creator via TikTok and Subway via email. We did not receive immediate responses.