‘You are the most notorious liar we know’: Chick-fil-A customer accuses worker of giving her the wrong sandwich to get a free one. It backfires

Getting the wrong order can be frustrating at the best of times, but did this one Chick-fil-A take it too far? In a clip that has now amassed 5.8 million views, a woman accuses a Chick-fil-A worker of giving her a regular sandwich when she actually ordered the spicy. As the conversation begins to get more heated, she accuses the female Chick-fil-A worker of “lying.”

“It’s OK if she made a mistake, she just needs to own up to it,” the customer said, to which the manager replied, “This is her first day, do not lie on her head.”

“The customer is always right, right?” the customer added.

“Not in my location,” the manager retorted. As the situation got more heated, the manager revealed that he was initially going to change the sandwich for free, but changed his mind due to the customer’s attitude. The customer then claimed that this had happened to her three times before—but the manager said he already believed this.

“You are the most notorious liar we know,” he said.

As the stand-off escalated, the customer refused to leave and even ended up throwing the sandwich at him and the young employee who initially took the order.

“This is assault,” the manager added. “Have you ever been to jail?”

After deriding the person filming and the man in the front seat for not intervening, the manager walked away, the situation remaining unresolved.

However, not everything is as it seems. It’s worth noting that Darryl Vega (@darrylcvega), the TikToker who posted this video, is known for creating skits like this involving “Karens” and staged customer service clashes. It doesn’t explicitly say one way or another if this particular video is a skit or not, but there are telltale signs—like the fact the phone camera just so happened to be in the perfect place to film this clash, the red Tesla appearing in similar customer service clashes, and Darryl clarifying in his TikTok bio that what we’re seeing are “Darrylskits.”

Darryl didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via email. Either way, the video became a launchpad for actual customer service workers to share their own IRL experiences.

“I work in fast food, and it’s crazy how many people accidentally say the wrong thing or forget to say something, and then they blame it on you,” one commenter said.

“I wish someone had my back when I worked at Chick-Fil-A,” another added. “We get treated so badly because we have to be friendly to rude customers.”

Viewers also shared similar experiences from the customer’s perspective, with one adding, “This has happened to me. They people do take the order incorrectly. And that happens more than you think.”

While this specific encounter at Chick-fil-A may be fake, there are plenty of viral videos where we’ve seen this scenario play out in real time. One Little Ceasers worker, for instance, took to the app to reassure viewers that she hadn’t actually been fired after being caught in a furious clash with a customer who claimed that their pizza gave them instantaneous food poisoning.

