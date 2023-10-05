‘It even says my pleasure’: Customers claim to be served by ‘first and only’ Chick-fil-A robot

Around the United States, restaurants are rolling out an interesting new technology: robot servers.

While most restaurants are still populated by human workers, there are a select few chains that are trying out robot server technologies. These work either by having someone place an order at the table and then having a robot bring them the food when it is ready, or by the customer placing an order at the front of the store and then bringing a token to their table that allows the robot to locate them.

Although some are excited by this technology, others report issues. For example, one user filmed a robot server spilling drinks all over the floor of a restaurant. Another reported a similar incident at a different restaurant. One user even showcased their mom attempting to remove her food from the robot’s trays at Denny’s—only to have the robot drive away before the delivery was completed.

Regardless of their efficacy, it seems that an increasing number of restaurants are floating trial balloons about incorporating robot servers into their locations. This can be seen in a new video from TikTok user @user290256177431 filmed at a Chick-fil-A location.

In the video, one can see a Chick-fil-A robot approach a table and ask for the guests to take their food. After they do, they are asked to press a button to return the robot to the counter. Throughout the interaction, the robot uses polite language like “please,” “excuse me,” and “my pleasure,” something Chick-fil-A’s customer service is known for. The robot also plays music.

The TikToker writes in the text overlaying the video that this is the “first and only” Chick-fil-A restaurant that is using this technology, but that does not appear to be the case. Chick-fil-A server robots have been spotted in Atlanta, Austin, and other cities.

According to Restaurant Dive, these robots were created by Bear Robotics, the same company that produced the aforementioned Denny’s robots.

“The fast food chain has been working to improve the guest experience without overburdening staff,” explains writer Julie Littman. In another part of the article, she says, “The robots deliver food to tables with staff helping refill beverages, clean tables and provide hospitality to guests.”

In the comments section of @user290256177431’s video, users shared their thoughts about the robot-assisted dining experience.

“We have one here too,” wrote a commenter. “It freaked us out at first lol.”

“Haha this is awesome,” added another.

“My job used to have this,” recalled a third. “I miss it sooo much.”

“I wish mine had one,” offered a further TikToker.

The Daily Dot reached out to Chick-fil-A via email and @user290256177431 via TikTok comment.