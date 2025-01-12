‘I knew it’: Doctor shares the truth about Chick-fil-A’s new french fries

One allergist says that if you have this common food allergy, Chick-fil-A‘s new french fries may be off the menu for you due to a health phenomenon.

In a video with over 262,000 views, TikTok user and allergist Zachary Rubin (@rubin_allergy) points to Chick-fil-A’s recent announcement that the fast food chain would add pea starch to its waffle fry recipe to preserve crispiness.

According to a report by Fox News, a Chick-fil-A spokesperson says the change comes after extensive testing in “various markets.” But the change might not be a good thing for everyone.

“This could have significant health effects for many people in the United States,” Rubin warns.

Can you eat Chick-fil-A with a peanut allergy?

Around two percent of people in the U.S. have a peanut allergy, one of the nine most common allergens. But despite Chick-fil-A’s long-time use of peanut oil to fry their food, many people with peanut allergies have still been able to enjoy the chain.

“If you have a peanut allergy, it is typically safe to eat at Chick-fil-A because they fry their food in peanut oil that does not have an appreciable amount of peanut protein,” Rubin says.

However, the addition of pea starch could change that. Like peanuts, peas are a legume. Some people with an allergy to one legume may react to the proteins of others due to a phenomenon called “cross-reactivity.”

“The protein structures on one particular food like pea protein have similar features to peanuts,” Rubin explains. “So, while not everyone with a peanut allergy develops a pea protein allergy, there is a small percentage that could end up having allergic reactions.”

Chick-fil-A customers react

The allergen concern isn’t the only reason customers are pushing back on the new recipe. Some say the added pea protein has also changed the taste and texture of the waffle fries.

“I hate the extra crispness; they feel burned and hard,” one says.

“I thought I was just tripping; I knew it tasted different,” another writes.

“They taste stale now so I don’t know that this was the move to make anyway,” a third adds.

But the new ingredient is an added disappointment for customers with peanut allergies, who previously ate at Chick-fil-A with no adverse reaction.

“My friend is allergic to peas and pea protein in everything now,” a viewer shares.

“Yep. I just told my husband this. My sons can no longer eat the fries. They have the cross-reactivity allergy,” another says.

Even those without documented allergies complain that pea starch upsets their stomachs.

“Pea protein makes me have horrible stomach pains. It’s in so many foods now,” a viewer writes.

“My tummy be hurting for some reason, I knew it,” another claims.

“Pea starch causes me severe stomach pains…. So no more Chick-fil-A fries for me,” a third laments.

The Daily Dot reached out to Rubin via Instagram and TikTok direct message. We also emailed Chick-fil-A for further comment.

