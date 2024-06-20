‘Only at Chick-fil-A would they even notice’: Chick-fil-A worker notices something unusual underneath customer’s car in drive-thru

A Chick-fil-A worker noticed something unusual underneath a customer’s car in the drive thru. The worker and the customer were stunned to find that the unusual thing was a cat.

TikTok user @woooooozy was recently at Chick-fil-A when the drive-thru attendant noticed something weird going on under the car. Being extraordinarily helpful, as Chick-fil-A staff have a reputation of being, the worker alerted @woooooozy and took a closer look at the car’s wheel. That’s when she found a cat.

To the tune of “Please Please Please” by Sabrina Carpenter, the video shows the tail end of a black cat lodged behind the wheel of the car. The video’s text overlay reads, “Please please please tell me the chick fil a worker is kidding when she says there’s a cat stuck in my car when I’m in the drive thru.”

The video has amassed 294,000 views as of Wednesday morning. In the caption, @woooooozy writes, “Who does this even happen to.”

In the comments, one user questioned whether this is part of the famous Chick-fil-A hospitality training program. They wrote, “‘It’s my pleasure to get this cat out of your car for you.’” Another user agreed, saying, “Only at Chick-fil-A would they even notice.”

Someone else answered the question posed in the caption. “This happened to my mom and I.. we now have a cat with no tail living in our house,” they wrote.

Another user asked, “Did the cat get out.” @woooooozy replied, “Yes we had to spray water to losen the cat and then it escaped.”

Maybe someone will find the cat and adopt it. One user wrote, “before we adopted her, a humane society worker found my cat stuck in a car wheel wail. paws burned. adopting her was the best decision. she is the sweetest most grateful cat ever!”

Cats being found on wheels is very common

A Reddit user posted a picture of a kitten in a similar position a couple of years ago. One user wrote, “It’s like cats purposefully try to hide in the most dangerous places. Have personally seen a cat get killed because they crawled under the hood of a car.” Another said, “he was there to ask about your extended car insurance.”

Why do cats go under cars?

Cats typically go under cars during cold weather. “A warm car offers shelter, warmth, and an enclosed space that suits their needs perfectly despite being a big inconvenience for us,” Catser notes. “Cats like to feel enclosed as they feel safer when covered from all angles.”

Cats can get injured or killed if they are in the hood of a car while it’s being driven. That’s why it’s important for drivers to check their cars before starting them in colder temperatures.

