‘The lack of emergency is sending me’: Chick-fil-A delivery van hits pedestrian in parking lot

Viewers are calling on Chick-fil-A to give this woman free meals for life after she was hit by one of the fast-food chain’s delivery trucks. Chick-fil-A has yet to respond.

In the viral video, which has received more than 6.4 million views, Brianna (@hashtagbrianna) shared footage of the unfortunate incident.

In the video, a woman is seen walking through a parking lot while a red and white Chick-fil-A van backs out of its parking spot.

It’s obvious the driver and the pedestrian did not see each other because the next thing we see—boom. The car that’s going in reverse hits the woman, and she, for lack of better words, flings several feet through the air before seemingly landing on her side.

While there are at least two other people in the parking lot who could have seen this happen, neither rushes to the woman’s side to make sure she’s OK.

“The lack of emergency is sending me,” the top comment under the video reads.

Realizing what happened, the driver gets out of the car and jogs over to the woman, who picks herself up off the floor. She doesn’t appear to have any serious injuries based on her movements.

“Ow,” Brianna wrote in the caption.

It appears Brianna may have been the one hit, given that she went out of her way to get the security footage from Chick-fil-A or the shopping center’s security.

People in the comment section urged the woman to get something out of the situation since she was hit by a Chick-fil-A employee.

“So do you have free chick fil a for life orrrr,” a person said.

“Me I want chick fil a every Sunday at my door from breakfast to dinner,” another wrote.

“Nawwww absolutely not cuz I would have laid there and cashed a whole check on chick fil a,” a commenter said.

“She gonna own that chick fil a now,” a viewer joked.

In most cases, a company is held liable if something happens while an employee drives a company vehicle for work, according to a law firm.

“This concept is referred to as vicarious liability. In some cases, however, the driver might also be personally responsible, depending on the role they played in the collision.”

The Dialy Dot has previously covered other Chick-fil-A-related videos, including a worker who had to work in the cold after refusing to pay for the $60 uniform jacket, a hack for opening the sauce packets, and a worker who shared one of her work annoyances.

The Daily Dot reached out to Brianna for comment via Instagram story and to Chick-fil-A via email.