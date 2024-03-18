‘I bet they poured it into a new container’: Chick-fil-A customer asks for soup to be remade because she didn’t get spoon

A customer filmed herself asking Chick-fil-A workers to completely remake her soup order because it was not given to her with a spoon. It escalated into her cursing at staff members of the restaurant chain which potentially resulted in the content creator setting her account to private.

The video was reposted to TikTok by user @sarah_conner1, an account that reshares videos of interactions between fast food employees and customers. In the clip, a woman films herself asking for her Chick-fil-A order to be remade because she had to re-enter the drive-thru line to ask for a spoon, and her soup had gotten cold in that time.

The doors were locked, she said, so she was unable to go inside to ask for a utensil. When she received her order back from the employees manning the drive-thru, she tells them that she had marked the bottom of the soup container, and knew they had simply given the same soup back to her.

“This is the same soup,” she says in the video. “I marked the back of it just in case y’all tried to give it back to me. Also, this is all being recorded, so make sure y’all do the right thing, please. Y’all gave me back the same soup. You know what, bro? Make sure she don’t f*ck with my sh*t though, for real, watch her. I’m not playing with y’all.”

The account reposting the video tagged the account which might be the original poster, @hope100k, in the video. However, the account has since been turned private, and the Daily Dot could not reach the original poster regarding the video. We’ve reached out to the reposting account via email.

Many viewers suggested that the restaurant employees simply reheat the soup, as they would have done in the same situation.

“They warmed the soup up more than likely,” one commenter wrote. “because that’s exactly what I would have done and have done.”

“Wow bish f*cking chill over soup,” another said. “The entitlement it’s FAST FOOD they threw that shit in the microwave.”

“That would go right in the microwave, dump in a new container and it might get a little bit of spit in there too,” a third claimed. “Make sure you say enjoy.”

Others mockingly remarked that the customer may be acting this way because she does not have a method of warming the soup at home.

“Her broke a** must not have a microwave,” one commenter wrote.

“You don’t have a microwave, a fork, spoon at your home?” another commented. “Goodnight girl.”

“Or how bout take yo a** home heat it up and grab a spoon out your kitchen drawer,” a further user wrote.