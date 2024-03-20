‘They were gonna send me to collections for mac and cheese’: Woman warns against Chick-fil-A catering after they ‘gaslit’ her over order

One customer is warning against Chick-fil-A catering after a poor experience with her order. It wasn’t catering for a simple work event or birthday party, she was ordering for her wedding.

She says she decided on serving Chick-fil-A macaroni and cheese alongside Raising Cane’s chicken, toast, and fries to cater her wedding to save money. However, she says she had a particularly difficult experience with getting her Chick-fil-A order executed correctly.

So difficult, she claims, that the store threatened to send her to collections despite multiple attempts to pay for the order in advance.

In the video posted to TikTok by Cassidy Elise (@cassidyeliseco), she says even her simple request for a quote was blown off at first.

“About a month before the wedding, I called both places,” she says in the video. “Whenever I talked to Chick-fil-A, they were the least helpful. I was like, ‘Hey, I’m having a wedding in your town, I need enough mac ‘n’ cheese for about 200 guests, can you kind of give me a quote? Do I need to go ahead and put the order in?’ The guy was like, ‘I mean, you don’t need to put an order in yet, that’s really far away, so you can call back later.'”

Cassidy says she attempted to get a quote and place her order over a month in advance but was told that she did not need to by the Chick-fil-A employee.

When she called the fast-food location a week before her wedding, as she was told to do, she says she they denied her ever having called and was told that she would have to call again a few days before her wedding date to pay for the order.

“I call them a couple days before, and I say, ‘Hey, I’m going to go ahead and give you the card information for that order, for Cassidy,'” she recalls. “He was like, ‘We don’t have an order for Cassidy.’ Totally gaslighting me, and I’m like, ‘Yes you do, I called.’ And he’s like, ‘Oh, yeah, we can still put it in, it’s not a big deal.’ So we put in the order, paid, whatever.”

Then, on the day of her wedding, the Chick-fil-A store still claimed not to have payment information from her, she says. She says she was told that if the store did not receive payment by the end of the night, she would be sent to collections.

“The fact that they were going to send me to collections for mac and cheese is absolutely baffling,” she says. “That was the last I talked to them, but it was just a really bad experience.”

Several viewers commented on the video that they had very similar experiences trying to pay for their Chick-fil-A catering.

“Ok tell me why they had to call during my wedding as well and get another payment because their machine didn’t save it,” one commenter wrote.

“I ordered CFA catering in the app to feed my girls lunch while getting ready for the wedding and the same thing happened!” another said. “A friend picked it up and paid for it told me a week later & I paid him back!”

“Not the same caliber but I ordered a few trays of chicken nuggets for my son’s birthday party online and paid when I ordered,” a third added. “When we went to pick them up they had no order in their system.”

