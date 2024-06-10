‘I would tow it’: Chevy driver says he had 2 miles left on warranty. Dealership still didn’t want to honor it

Many new cars come with a warranty, providing drivers with peace of mind in the event of an unexpected incident.

These warranties vary in effectiveness based on what they offer and, in some cases, who is offering them. Regardless, most drivers would assume that any problem with the car would be covered under their warranty provided that the issue was not caused by user error.

However, as one TikTok user recently noted, it may be harder to utilize that warranty than one may initially think.

When your warranty has a mileage limit

In a clip posted to his TikTok account, user @texasthb12 decries a warranty he got on a 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 as a “scam.”

According to the TikToker, his car’s air conditioning stopped working somewhere between 35,500 and 35,900 miles.

Concerned, he began calling Chevrolet dealerships, as he believed his car to still be under warranty. This is when the problems began.

“I called one Chevy dealership. These a**holes just told me, ‘Oh, it’s because it’s hot outside.’ Well, that’s the point of the air conditioner—so I can cool down!” he says.

Upon calling another Chevrolet dealership, he was asked about how many miles his car had. He answered 35,998—only to be told that his warranty expires at 35,999 miles.

“[The dealership is] 12 miles from where I’m at. I can’t do nothing,” the TikToker says. “I’d have to get it towed there, but even then he said they have to look at it and determine if I’m under my mileage.”

The TikToker goes on to question how much of a difference two miles really makes.

“My warranty is going out, and it’s like my truck already knows that,” he states. He later adds, “It’s right at warranty and the f***ing thing just goes out. Sucks to suck, I guess.”

In the comments section, users shared ideas on how he could still utilize his warranty, or remedy the issue without going to the dealership.

“Tow it over there for sure,” wrote a user. “That’s insane for the price of those trucks.”

“Same thing happened to a brand new bronco sport,” offered another. “The dealership told me it was because the coolant level in the radiator wasn’t high enough.”

“Hey bro, I have a 2022 mine does the same thing at a standstill, I have found switching it to defrost and then back to vents, causes it to start working. Something to do with vacuum on the blend door,” stated a third.

“Probably the condenser,” suggested a further TikToker. “It’s common on Chevy trucks, tahoes, suburban and same GM models. The welds were bad. I bought a replacement from Amazon for $165 and watched YouTube to replace then paid someone to charge it. Dealership wanted $1500.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Chevrolet via email and @texasthb12 via TikTok direct message.

