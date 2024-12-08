‘I have 7,000 miles’: Expert gets behind the wheel of a new Chevrolet truck. There’s just one problem

A mechanic recently sparked debate on TikTok after expressing his skepticism about the accuracy of modern car technology.

In his video, which has garnered over 350,000 views at the time of writing, mechanic and TikTok creator Thomas (@carsrme) questions the reliability of certain metrics displayed on his vehicle.

Here’s what to spot-check next time you’re behind the wheel.

Which car metrics are not as accurate?

“These new cars are too smart for their own good,” Thomas begins, pointing to the Chevrolet truck’s dashboard display. “So this right here says I have 95% of my front brakes and 94% of my rear brakes. I have 7,000 miles.”

He questions the accuracy of the system, saying that his driving habits and vehicle setup should lead to significantly more wear and tear.

“At this current rate, I’m gonna end up over 100,000 miles on my pad,” he says, before putting it into perspective. “My average speed is 29 miles an hour. That is a lot of city driving, and the fact that I’m getting 20 MPG—that can’t be right.”

Thomas elaborates on the demanding conditions his truck regularly endures.

“I have 22-inch rims on this truck. I have a camper top, and I easily have over 1,000 pounds in the bed at all times with my slide-out and all my tools in it,” he explains. “I’d probably say about 1,500 pounds.”

Given these factors, he finds the displayed metrics implausible.

“And you’re gonna tell me this massive truck, getting city driving, is gonna get 100,000 miles out of the front and rear pad, and I’m gonna continue to get 20 MPG? There’s just no humanly way. That’s impossible,” he says. “Brakes should last like 50,000 or 60,000 miles, not 100,000 miles. That’s just crazy.”

How accurate are modern brake wear sensors?

Modern vehicles often come with brake pad wear sensors, which are meant to alert drivers when brake pads are nearing the end of their service life.

As reported by Safe Braking, these sensors are typically mounted on the inboard brake pad, which tends to wear faster. Higher-end systems may include sensors on every inboard brake pad for more precise monitoring.

However, the accuracy of these sensors can vary based on multiple factors. According to Gear Shifters, driving habits such as frequent braking, aggressive driving, and carrying heavy loads can accelerate brake pad wear, potentially leading to discrepancies between sensor readings and the actual condition of the brake pads.

Additionally, road conditions and the type of brake pads and discs used can further influence wear rates, Gear Shifters stated.

It’s important to note, however, that while brake wear sensors are helpful, they should not be relied upon exclusively for maintenance decisions.

As stated by Hubbell’s Auto Repair, regular physical inspections of the brake system remain essential for safety and optimal performance. Routine checks allow for early identification of wear or damage, helping to prevent brake failure and reduce the risk of accidents, the site added.

Viewers react

In the comments, not everyone agreed with the mechanic’s claims. Others shared their experiences with Chevrolet truck brake pads.

“Brake pads wear exponentially,” wrote one user.

“your assuming the brakes will wear equally and linear,” remarked another. “they won’t.”

“Chevy Silverado are weird,” stated a third. “I have seen some Silverado with over 200,000 miles with the original brake pads checked them and they still had meat on them.”

