‘WHEN ARE YOU SUPPOSED TO USE IT?’: Should you put a 4-wheel drive car into Auto 4WD? Chevy expert issues warning

In a recent TikTok video, a mechanic issued a warning to vehicle owners about using their auto four-wheel-drive feature.

In the clip, which has garnered more than 784,000 views so far, TikTok user and mechanic @sticesticebaby4 stated this is a common mistake that could lead to costly repairs.

“I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again,” he begins, turning the knob in a Chevy vehicle from auto 4-wheel drive to 2-wheel drive. “Do not put your vehicle on auto four-wheel-drive unless you wanna put a differential in it.”

In the caption, the mechanic further clarifies his point, writing, “If you need four-wheel drive, put it in four-wheel-drive.”

Do other experts agree with the mechanic about the auto 4WD feature?

As the mechanic mentioned in the video, overusing the Auto 4WD feature can lead to damage, especially to the vehicle’s differential.

Auto 4WD is supposed to engage in a loss of traction, such as on slippery roads or similar conditions. But if it’s constantly engaging, the differential could wear out faster and struggle to properly distribute power to the wheels.

Additionally, Auto 4WD overuse may result in overheating or injury from unnecessary metal friction.

Some sources such as Kennedy Transmission and Life on Four also support the claim, stating that improper use or neglect of the differential can result in expensive repairs down the line.

Viewers are split though

Users are confused about when a driver should use the feature, while others disagree with the mechanic’s claim.

“I have a 2019 chevy silverado I run mine in auto no problem,” shared one user.

The mechanic weighed in there. “A lot of people sure are upset if you put a leveling kit on your vehicle rough country says to not use the auto four-wheel-drive,” he said.

“I worked for chevy for 5 years and rarely heard of that happening,” shared another. “The type of guys that like rubber floors and crank windows all had that same mentality.”

The mechanic responded to that comment too. “I worked for a lift kit company and if you put a leveling kit on any truck, you shouldn’t run it an auto four-wheel-drive but I know nothing,” he wrote.

“As someone who never liked the idea of auto 4×4. WHEN THE HELL ARE YOU SUPPOSED TO USE IT?” said a third. “Either you need 4×4 or you don’t.”

