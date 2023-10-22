‘I turned to my friends and wife and said it’s time to go’: Dave Chappelle fans walk out amid jokes about Hamas and Israel

During a performance at the TD Garden Arena in Boston, comedian Dave Chappelle aired his perspectives on the Israel-Gaza conflict, igniting some controversy. Chappelle condemned the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks but also criticized Israel’s actions, particularly its bombing of Gaza. He emphasized the role the U.S. played in aiding the reported slaughter of innocent civilians and pointed out occurrences of war crimes. Chappelle further criticized the Israeli government for cutting off essential supplies to Gaza and hindering humanitarian aid, concluding that two wrongs don’t make a right.

Reactions from the crowd

Audience reactions were mixed, with some cheering and others showing discomfort or disagreement. The Wall Street Journal detailed an incident where an audience member alleged shouted at Chappelle to shut up. This reportedly led the comedian to dive deeper into his viewpoints, drawing parallels between the stifled discussions surrounding Israel and conversations about transgender issues. However, there is some ambiguity about who the audience member was yelling at, with claims that the shout was directed towards other disruptive audience members rather than Chappelle.

This prompted an audience member to shout, "Shut the fuck up, Dave!"



That is what triggered more of a reaction from Chappelle, according to attendees. He said the Hamas attacks were not an excuse to cut off water, electricity etc. or commit war crimes. — Sabrina Siddiqui (@SabrinaSiddiqui) October 20, 2023

Later in his show, Chappelle said of the Oct. 7 attacks and the Israeli govt's Gaza siege that 'two wrongs don't make a right,' per people present. — Sabrina Siddiqui (@SabrinaSiddiqui) October 20, 2023

This uncertainty aside, responses from the crowd were diverse. Some supposedly shouted, “Free Palestine,” echoing Chappelle’s sentiments. In contrast, others expressed discomfort, leading to some audience members leaving the show. An attendee recounted their experience on social media, stating, “The audience was cheering Chappelle on during his tirade. I was sick. We were sick. I turned to my friends and wife and said it was time to go.”

Conflicting reports on the Chappelle show

Adding to the confusion, a bizarre twist, per the Daily Mail, came in the form of Chappelle’s spokesperson asserting that he wasn’t even in Boston that evening. However, various accounts from attendees counter this claim. The policy of locking away phones during his performances might explain the need for more concrete evidence surrounding the event.

Historical controversies

This isn’t the first time Chappelle has found himself embroiled in controversy. In 2022, a Netflix comedy special featuring Chappelle drew criticism from Netflix’s staff due to comments about the trans community. Despite the backlash, Netflix retained the show on itsr platform, citing a commitment to free speech.

The greater context with Hamas and Israel conflict

The Israel-Gaza conflict has escalated in recent times. Israel’s military response to Hamas attacks resulted in the reported death of over 4,300 Palestinians, as stated by the Gaza health ministry. The majority of these deaths were reportedly women and children. The ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas has seen its deadliest phase yet, with a staggering 1.4 million people displaced. Israel has issued advisories for residents in the northern Gaza Strip to evacuate, although airstrikes have persistently targeted southern Gaza.

Chappelle’s recent performance and the subsequent fallout are a testament to the deep-seated emotions and polarizing views surrounding the Israel-Gaza conflict. The comedian’s remarks and reactions to them underscore the broader global discourse on the matter.