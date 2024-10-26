‘They trynna charge me $75 to change my cabin filter’: Expert shows how to tell when it’s time to change your car’s air filters

Car maintenance is something a lot of people hold off on until issues pile up, which can end up costing them hundreds if not thousands of dollars.

Luckily, several mechanics on TikTok give straight forward advice on how to perform simple maintenance that will end up saving you tons of money in the long run.

Recently, a mechanic from Gills Points Tire & Auto Service (@gillspointstire) in Portland, Oregon explained to his viewers what air filters do in your car and how to replace them. The video was viewed over 376,000 times as of publication.

Why are air filters important?

According to Champion Auto Parts, air filters “are essential in maintaining your car’s performance.” Air filters keep dust particles from “entering the engine and causing potentially expensive damage.”

Replacing them regularly increasing fuel efficiency, reduces emissions, prolongs engine life and may even increase acceleration.

The Gills Point mechanic recommends car owners get their air filters “checked every time you have your oil changed.” Additionally, he advises owners to check the air filter by attempting to look through it.

If “you can’t see through it, or there’s lots of debris built up on the inside of the fence you should replace it.” He also says that “if you don’t get service regularly change it every season.”

Where is your air filter located?

Engine air filters are located underneath the hood “in a box that can be flipped open.”

The cabin filter is located behind the glove box. He explains that “this filter is responsible for filtering outside air into the cabin that you breathe.”

Car and Driver explains that dirty cabin air filters can increase allergies, asthma symptoms and other health conditions. According to the site, the recommended cabin filter change intervals can be found in the owner’s manual. Recommended mileage depends on the type of vehicle.

“Sometimes they get so dirty that your A/C stops working as well, won’t defrost as well, and then also the fan doesn’t blow as fast cause it’s inhibited by the amount of debris,” the mechanic said.

He recommends checking them more regularly than an engine filter, and to change them at least every season.

Viewers sought more advice

Many viewers were so grateful for the straight forward tutorial that they flooded his comment section with questions.

“Does BMW have a cabin air filter?” one asked.

“Can they be rinsed and reused like pool filters?” a second asked.

“No, you’ll need a new one, but they aren’t too expensive usually,” another user explained.

“Could that be the reason A/C don’t blow air?” a user said.

“Do a video on cars that don’t have one,” a third requested.

Others balked at his advice.

“I put 14k in three years so I’ve done one oil change per year, and I haven’t had to change it,” a user claimed.

“Four times a year is crazy for your cabin air filter, unless you put insane miles or drive down dirt roads all day. Usage varies, but I’m totally fine with once a year,” a user said.

“Do both once year,” another agreed.

Some poked fun at people who go to mechanics to change their filters.

“They are so easy to change and people still going mechanic to change it,” a user said.

“Just change it yourselves and order the filters through Amazon,” a user added.

The Daily Dot reached out to Gills Points Tire & Auto Service via TikTok comment.

