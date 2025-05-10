‘Who is telling you to buy these?’: Walmart shopper goes to checkout with 7 gift cards. Then, an employee sends her to customer service.

Twin mom, doctoral student, and TikTok user Madison was gift shopping at Walmart for “May-cember,” until a cashier began to question the items in her cart.

The items in question: gift cards.

Madison (@lifeinlincoln) took to TikTok to share her experience and her bewilderment at Walmart’s concern over her purchase.

In preparation for “May-cember”—a term Madison uses to define the holidays, graduations, and celebrations during May—Madison attempted to purchase seven gift cards. When she brought them to the cashier, she was directed to customer service.

Madison’s video has garnered over 75,000 views.

At first, Madison was confused but obliged and took her items to customer service, where she was berated with questions. The customer service associate asked her questions. “Who are these for? Who is telling you to buy these? Do you feel like you’re being scammed?” the worker asked.

But what do all those questions mean?

What is a gift card scam?

The last question the Walmart associate asks is the key to Madison’s experience.

Gift card scams target people pretending to be familiar individuals, like a friend or family member in a dire situation that requires funds they don’t have. Oftentimes, scammers will pressure targets into buying gift cards due to their low traceability and the ability to use them almost anywhere.

The Federal Trade Commission says that no legitimate business or government agency will EVER ask you to pay a bill or fine via gift card. Keep this in mind when flagging gift card scams.

After being questioned by the Walmart sales associate, Madison finally understood their precaution, but was still frustrated.

“It struck me that people get scammed and that they are told to go buy gift cards and stuff. But I was a mom with multiple kids,” Madison says in her TikTok post. “Who is not buying a giant stack of gift cards right now? And then I have multiple graduation gifts to get. It was just crazy to me.”

Who is the target of gift card scams?

Walmart, however, is not the only giant retailer to implement such a policy or witness gift card scams.

One user in the comments said when they worked at Lowe’s, a older woman tried to buy $8,000 worth of Ulta gift cards.

“[She] said they were for her daughter, but they weren’t. I refused to do the sale, but the manager did it anyway,” the user commented.

Other former managers also commented on how common it is for older people to fall victim to gift card scams. Americans over the age of 60 lost nearly $1.7 billion to fraud in 2022, according to the FBI’s latest Internet Crime Report.

Seniors are more likely targets because of their trusting nature, collection of wealth, lack of tech savvy, and lack of better judgment. Seniors are also less likely to report the scam out of fear of losing their independence and being seen as incompetent.

“The elderly are scammed every day. I wouldn’t be mad if Iweres questioned,” another user commented on Madison’s post.

What is “May-cember”?

Madison’s exasperation came from the fact that she was only trying to show appreciation for the teachers in her kids’ schools and buy graduation gifts.

When asked if she might be getting scammed, Madison said, “Yes, by the system that underappreciates teachers, and so I gotta buy a stack full of gift cards to say thank you,” in her TikTok post.

The month of May celebrates the end of the school year, Mother’s Day, and new high school and college graduates. One can assume Madison means to combine May and December, another month or season where there are back-to-back holidays celebrated with lots of gifts.

The term is unique and corny, but a creative way to recognize the festive season that fosters the end of a chapter and new beginnings.

Although Madison was still exasperated by the event, one user commented, “It’s only for your safety. It’s a bother, but I think it’s a good thing.”



