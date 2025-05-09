‘This actually seems like a job more fit for women’: 19-year-old home inspector takes a look at A/C unit that was built in 1997. Why is it operating better than new units?

A teenage home inspector is going viral on TikTok after giving a surprisingly positive review of a 1970s-era home.

Jannat (@tipsjannat), a 19-year-old inspector with Texas Inspection Professionals, has made a name for herself online by filming walk-throughs of properties she visits. With a background in a family of inspectors, she’s more than qualified—and not easily impressed.

But during a recent tour of a home built in 1972, Jannat suggested she was caught off guard. While the house wasn’t perfect, she said its air conditioning unit actually worked better than those in many newer homes she’s inspected. Her video showcasing the home’s quirks and surprisingly solid features had pulled in more than 345,900 views.

A surprisingly well-built A/C

Jannat didn’t linger long on the home’s air conditioning unit, but during her walk-through, she still made sure to highlight its performance.

The unit wasn’t perfect; she pointed out it was rusted and manufactured back in 1997. But it was still doing its job—and doing it better than many newer systems she’s come across.

“It’s pretty crazy to think that this unit manufactured in 1997 is operating better than units that I see in brand-new homes,” she said in a follow-up clip.

“You see this? This is good,” she said.

She then panned to a vent inside the home, where the A/C was blowing air colder than 60 degrees Fahrenheit.

Beyond performance, Jannat also praised the unit’s installation. While outside, she reminded viewers that air conditioners should sit at least 3 inches above ground—something this one did right.

Though she didn’t go into detail, HVAC experts say that raising the unit helps maintain a level base for proper refrigerant flow, reduces the risk of flooding, and allows for better airflow and less dust buildup. In some states, like Arizona, A/C units are even installed on rooftops for these very reasons.

What about the rest of the home?

After briefly showcasing the home’s A/C unit, Jannat continued her tour. The house wasn’t flawless, but she liked its aesthetic and pointed out that it had been remodeled in recent years.

“I like it; I think it looks good,” she said. “But let’s see what issues we find.”

And she found a few. First up was the electrical panel, which she said needed replacing. Then, in the attic, things got worse: There were rodent droppings and what Jannat described as “possible mold growth.”

It’s hard to say whether the problems she spotted were simply due to the home’s age. Plenty of inspectors—Jannat included—have flagged serious issues in brand-new builds, too. A new home doesn’t necessarily mean a flawless one.

But older homes might come with one advantage: a more reasonable price tag. Jannat didn’t say how big this house was or where exactly in Texas it sat, but she noted it was listed at $369,990—right around the state’s average home price.

Viewers praise worker’s honest review

In the comment section of Jannat’s video, viewers quickly expressed their trust in her expertise and encouraged her to post more home inspection videos. Many even joked that they’d hire her on the spot to inspect their own homes.

“We love to see women in the trades! Working hard with the fresh manicure,” one woman wrote.

“This actually seems like a job more fit for women,” another added. “We peep the details.”

“If no one’s told you, I’m super proud of you,” a third TikToker said. “Getting into home inspections at 19 is a solid career choice, keep slaying it!”

“I automatically trust you and wanna hire you,” a fourth commenter quipped.

Others, mainly viewers around the same age as the supposedly “old” A/C unit, joked that they were offended by Janet calling it outdated. They playfully pointed out that a 1997 model didn’t seem that ancient to them, adding a humorous twist to the conversation.

“In 1997? That’s a baby! (I’m 1996),” one commenter quipped.

“Why you said 1997 like that,” another questioned.

“’97 ain’t that old,” a fourth TikToker said.

“‘This unit is really old,’” a third viewer quoted Jannat. “EXCUSE ME?! 1997 was 3 years ago.”

To this comment, Jannat clarified: “For humans.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Jannat via TikTok comment.

