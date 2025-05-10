One parent says she was “mortified” after she noticed something was wrong with her outfit after picking up her kids from school in a now-viral TikTok.

Gemma, a mom of three children from Scotland, tells Newsweek she went to pick up her younger children from primary school while her eldest rode the bus.

She claims she didn’t realize anything was wrong with her outfit until she passed a mirror when she got home. But after seeing her reflection, she realizes she missed a crucial step in getting ready.

What was wrong with her outfit? Was it a wardrobe malfunction?

Gemma says she was wearing a bodysuit with snaps at the gusset. However, she forgot to snap the clasps, leaving the tails of the bodysuit to hang out of her pants.

In the clip, she shows the self-induced wardrobe malfunction in the mirror. Her video has garnered over 461,000 views and 2,800 comments.

“I’m always in a rush. Always. But I will be mindful to make sure I dress myself properly in the future,” Gemma tells Newsweek.

Have other moms had wardrobe malfunctions?

In Gemma’s TikTok comments, other moms reassure her by sharing their wardrobe malfunction experiences.

“I did an hour gym session and found out at the end I had four sheets of toilet paper hanging out the back of my shorts like a tail,” one writes.

“I had a (unused) panty liner stuck to the outside of my bag before… why does no one say anything?!” another says.

“I did this once, but just the tail (it was too tight to do up, but I forgot to tuck in the back),” a third adds.

“No, because this has actually happened to me. If it wasn’t for my son’s teacher pulling me aside and telling me I’d never have known,” a fourth shares.

