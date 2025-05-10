Teen app founder goes viral after being rejected by every single Ivy League school

A college prospect with an already impressive business resume went viral after revealing that every single Ivy League school rejected him. Now Zach Yadegari has let us know where he plans to go to school.

Who is Zach Yadegari?

Zach Yadegari is an 18-year-old student and the founder of Cal AI, a calorie-counting app that he says is set to bring in $30 million in revenue this year alone.

Apparently, the buzz wasn’t enough for the 15 colleges that rejected him earlier this year.

18 years old

34 ACT

4.0 GPA

$30M ARR biz



Stanford ❌

MIT ❌

Harvard ❌

Yale ❌

WashU ❌

Columbia ❌

UPenn ❌

Princeton ❌

Duke ❌

USC ❌

Georgia Tech ✅

UVA ❌

NYU ❌

UT ✅

Vanderbilt ❌

Brown ❌

UMiami ✅

Cornell ❌ — Zach Yadegari (@zach_yadegari) April 1, 2025

That left Yadegari with just three schools from which to choose: Georgia Tech, the University of Texas, and the University of Miami.

He couldn’t believe it. In addition to being a startup prodigy, Yadegari maintains a 4.0 GPA and scored a 34 on the ACT exam.

Some users poked fun at the personal statement he shared with his X followers and suggested that his writing could potentially be the reason for his rejection.

Which school did Yadegari decide to attend?

Well, props to Yadegari for being a good sport. Even after all the attention, he continued to chronicle his journey in the college application process.

He announced via an X post on April 30th that he will attend the University of Miami in the fall.

The responses to his post are overwhelmingly supportive. However, some are questioning his decision to go to college at all.

NEW: Long Island high schooler creates an AI calorie-tracking app that is projected to do $30M in revenue this year alone.



Absolute insanity.



Zach Yadegari is 18 years old and sold his first company at the age of 16.



His new company, Cal AI, allows users to snap a photo of… pic.twitter.com/ySmTacA1Te — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) April 30, 2025

Yadegari was recently featured in a segment on his local Fox affiliate. Another X user shared the clip. In the caption, the user wrote, “Don’t go to college, bro. They don’t deserve you.”

