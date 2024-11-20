‘No Keurig’: Expert says you should use Celtic Sea Salt for an ‘amazing’ cup of coffee at home. You just need a Mr. Coffee

America runs on coffee. More than 220 million Americans drink coffee every morning, and roughly 85% of us brew it at home.

But that doesn’t mean that they know what they’re doing. And one expert claims he knows the best trick.

“It’s gonna make your coffee A-MAZ-ING,” he says.

Posted this week, Greg Nosar (@motionsportsnetwork) turned to TikTok to open-up about his favorite coffee-making hack. The minute-long video has already received 1.2 million views and 66,700 likes. While shocking to many, his suggestion wasn’t quite out of the ordinary.

“How to make Amazing Coffee,” titles the video.

Greg films himself standing in his home as he prefaces his expertise before diving into his new-found tips and tricks.

“One thing I’m very passionate about,” Greg begins. “I used to own a coffee shop, I love my coffee. I wanna show you a little hack.”

Greg flips the camera around to share a clip of his favorite coffee brand. “Orange County Roasters,” the packaging reads. He informs viewers that this brand in particular is his favorite to work with.

“I love popping the New Guinea dark roast or the Blue Ridge blend,” Greg says.

In this case, Greg is using the Papua New Guinea Dark Roast. He then begins his daily coffee-making routine.

“All right, go ahead and put your coffee in your coffee maker, No Keurig [expletive], brewed coffee,” Greg specifies.

So, what’s the hack?

Greg then pulls out a bag of Selina Naturally Celtic Sea salt and sprinkles it into his coffee grounds. Then to top it all off, he throws in a little vanilla and brown sugar as well.

“You just want a little pinch of Celtic sea salt inside your coffee,” Greg says. “Next, you’re gonna add about three-quarters of a teaspoon of brown sugar. Lastly, you’re gonna add a cap full of vanilla extract.”

And in terms of ratio, Greg posted a follow-up video to dive more into his exact measurements.

From this point on in the original, Greg explains that all you do next is simply brew the coffee. Nothing else.

“I’m telling you, trust the process. It’s amazing,” Greg says.

He then grabs a cup of his freshly brewed coffee and takes a swig.

“So good,” Greg whispers, concluding the video.

But what is Greg actually making?

Viewers flooded to the comment section to tell Greg how great his creation truly is, with many even joking about its contents.

“Why have I never thought about seasoning my coffee before lol,” one commenter asks.

But others were quick to tell Greg that his concoction was no new discovery, rather a Spanish tradition.

“You are making the Spanish ‘Cafe de Olla,’” a few commenters pointed out.

And they were right. Greg managed to find a similar way to make the traditional drink, which is usually made in a clay pot, in his Mr. Coffee machine. And to make the drink more authentic, viewers suggested that he add cinnamon to the mix just to top it all off.

“Also add a cinnamon stick in the carafe as it’s brewing,” one viewer suggested.

But creating “Cafe de Olla,” wasn’t the exact goal for Greg, he simply wanted to improve his daily coffee routine. However, in an exclusive with the Daily Dot, Greg did share the origins of this hack.

“It’s an old Spanish/Portuguese recipe that would relieve the bitterness and make the coffee more smooth. It’s also an Appalachian mountain southern way of doing it. It’s an offset of what’s called a Café Cubano,” Greg shared.

This leaves one question unanswered: Why add the salt?

Why add Celtic salt before brewing?

According to Bon Appétit, Greg is correct. The concept actually dates back hundreds of years. The tool has been used by many cultures to decrease the bitterness of coffee. By adding a few pinches of salt, coffee-lovers are able to cut down the acidity of the drink, making it easier to palette.

“I did the salt and sugar and it killed the bitter taste,” one commenter said. “I hate sweet coffee and this small amount did not add any sweet flavor. Love it!”

Greg then responded to this viewer by sharing that he believes it brings out the true notes of the coffee.

However, not every person casually has Celtic salt laying around their pantry, but one viewer had just the hack for that too.

“I add a pinch of baking soda, it cuts the acidity,” she shared.

So, while Greg had quite the hack to share with his viewers, it seems as though they equally had tips and tricks to share themselves.

