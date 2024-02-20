‘Incredibly cruel to put out a product like this’: Customer says Celsius is lying about its ingredients after her nightmare experience with the drink

A woman who claims she’s experienced in the ways of caffeine was alarmed by how she reacted the first time she tried a Celsius energy drink.

TikToker Blackbeltbabe (@blackbeltbabe) put up a video on Dec. 20 pledging she’d be one of the first to any class-action lawsuits involving the brand. It’s generated more than 1.4 million views since first going up.

“Whenever the class action lawsuit for this comes out, sign me up,” she declares to start the video. “In fact, I want to be one of the first damn people. Celsius, I will be seeing y’all in court.”

She continues, “This is re-damn-diculous. It’s absolutely incredibly cruel to put out a product like this, and not in a good way, like I’m not even being sarcastic.”

She goes on to explain, “I drank half a can of this. I got one for free, and I was like, ‘You know what, let me try it.’ The preface for this is I am a caffeine drinker. I work a profession where I drink at least three cups of coffee a day—OK, at least three cups of coffee a day! So I know what it feels like to be caffeinated and to be productive. This was neither.”

She then reports, “I finished my last sip of this at noon. It’s about 6 o’clock, and I’m just now not feeling sick. The bottom of my stomach felt like it was going through a war. Topsy-turvy, like I had to throw up but nothing was coming out. Agitated.”

She concludes, from the experience, “Y’all are putting a little bit more than what y’all say y’all are putting in this, and y’all need to stop. I will be seeing you in court.”

According to its site, “CELSIUS contains MetaPlus®, a proprietary blend that enacts thermogenesis to accelerate metabolism and increase caloric burn. Green Tea, EGCG, Caffeine, Guarana Seed Extract, Taurine and Ginger Root Extract work in combination with other ingredients in CELSIUS to boost your metabolic rate.”

It adds, “CELSIUS is not recommended for people sensitive to caffeine, children under the age of 18, or women who are pregnant or nursing.”

Commenters shared their opinions on the energy drink.

“I had a Celsius one time and I felt like I could chew through a barbed wire fence,” one reported.

Another said, “I took 2 sips today and felt like i was finna have a heart attack.”

But others weren’t affected in the same way. “The way it doesn’t even work for me, I be taking naps afterwards,” one reported, leading the creator to respond, “You should consider professional help.”

Another reported, “I drink it just for the taste. Does NOTHING.”

Blackbeltbabe recently put up another video saying she’s still looking to take Celsius to court.

A class-action lawsuit against Celsius was filed in November of 2023 regarding its ingredients. The brand was accused of including citric acid in the drink but then claiming it had “no preservatives” in it. The company argued citric acid was added to the drink not as a preservative but as a flavor enhancer. The parties wound up settling, with some customers being awarded up to $250.

