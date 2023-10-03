‘A cat audience while you use the restroom’: Cafe keeps cats in cages in restroom, customers discover

One woman discovered the strangest bathroom decor at a cafe and took to social media to share it. In a viral TikTok that has amassed over 1.4 million views and over 201,000 likes, user Hadeel (@hadeelo915) captured the moment she discovered caged cats in a cafe’s restroom.

“This cafe is wild for having a cat audience while you use the restroom,” she wrote in the text overlay of the clip.

One of the enclosures was open and empty, while three others were filled with several cats, toys, and blankets.

“What the hell?” the woman in the video asked while panning the camera around from the toilet to the cats.

The video was captured at El Gato Cafe in Houston, Texas. It is “Houston’s first and only cat cafe and rescue.”

The cafe’s website goes on to say, “Our collective mission is to adopt Houston rescue cats. We provide a comfortable environment for adoptable cats until they find their furrever home. If guests aren’t looking to adopt, they can enjoy cat therapy, which also helps socialize the cats.”

In the comments section, many users appeared to hear a cat asking to be let free.

“Stopp not the cat telling yall to let them out,” one user wrote.

“I heard it too,” another agreed.

According to some commenters, cats in restrooms are a relatively commonplace phenomenon.

“I went to a cat cafe that had three loose kittens in the bathroom,” shared one commenter. “Idek why.”

Cats have also been spotted in other types of establishments, and so have other unexpected animals.

“I had an interview at a cat shelter and they had 2 litter boxes in the bathroom,” one person revealed. “I had a cat hissed at me while I was peeing.”

“There was this farm restaurant I went to that had a literally turkey in the bathroom,” someone else shared.

The Daily Dot reached out to Hadeel via TikTok comment for further updates.