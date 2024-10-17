‘Casinos lie and scam people to get out of anything’: Man hits $150,000 jackpot at casino. There’s just one problem

A casino employee, Kelley (@casinomassagekelley), shared a scenario that seems like it was ripped straight out of a movie—and it’s the kind of film that likes to put its characters through a gamut of unfortunate and frustrating events.

In a viral TikTok that’s garnered over 350,000 views, she shared how a gambler was denied a $150,000 slot machine jackpot.

“I work in a casino, and this guy hit $150,000 slot jackpot, and then they came to pay him out, and they took his ID and everything, and it turned out he had banned himself from the casino, from all of the properties. So, he literally got trespassed and did not get anything.”

Self-exclusion in Casinos

In case you’re wondering whether or not you heard Kelley correctly, yes, the man excluded himself from the casino. Self-exclusion is a program people with gambling addictions use to help with their constant casino visits. Attorney General for the New Jersey State Department, Matthew J. Platkin, wrote about self-exclusion on the government’s website.

“The program was established in 2001 to allow people with a gambling problem to voluntarily exclude themselves from gambling in all Atlantic City casinos. In 2013, the program was expanded to also include self-exclusion for Internet gaming activities.”

The AG’s website also gives some insight into the type of work that goes on behind the scenes for self-exclusion. It sounds like a fairly involved process. Additionally, the information appears to support what Kelley said happened to the $150,000 jackpot winner.

“For land-based casinos, the Division will distribute a photograph and description of you to each casino. The casinos will then remove you from any mailing lists and make notations in their computer files that you are ineligible for any kind of credit or complimentary service.”

The statement explicitly states that credits and complimentary services aren’t offered to self-excluded gamblers. The website also states, “If you are caught gambling at a casino, … you will be subject to forfeiture of any winnings.” Racetracks and online/sports gambling applications are included in the self-exclusion program as well.

Viewers were livid

One person wrote, “Casinos lie and scam people to get out of anything.”

Another commented on the double standard that was applied to the banned customer. Folks who’ve been excluded from casinos are more than welcome to fork over their money. However, if they hit a major jackpot, then they aren’t allowed that cash. “But it was ok to take all his losses,” the TikToker asked.

There was one user on the application who said they self-excluded from casinos for two years. According to them, the man in Kelley’s story should’ve known better than to try and gamble while on the self-exclusion list. “I self excluded for 2 years. They explain all this to you before you sign paperwork. State cop told me if i hit jackpot just walk away.”

Other reasons a jackpot payout may be denied

Someone else penned that it wasn’t just self-excluded customers who were barred from payouts, however. If you’re planning on gambling at a legal casino, they warned that you should make sure you’re straight with Johnny Law. “One guy I know had won a prize. when they ran his name they saw he had a warrant, the casino host had him arrested instead of giving him the prize!” they penned.

And if you’re not paying your child support? Maybe you should think twice before hitting up the casino. “I’ve seen a guy not get his jackpot because he owed child support,” one said.

Kelley herself said she’s seen this happen, too. “If they see you owe child support they’ll take that too,” she wrote.

