‘Brain literally reboots’: Cashier calls out customers who use change

A cashier called out customers who give them change far too late.

Cashiers are expected to be mathematically inclined or able to make quick and accurate calculations in their head. Many point-of-sale systems help out with this by letting cashiers to enter in an amount of money a customer gives to them do the math on their behalf. But if a customer decides to provide additional change after this calculation has been made, it’s understandable that a cashier may struggle to make change without that crutch.

One cashier, TikToker Olivia Byrnes @_olivia.byrnes_, went viral for admitting that she personally struggles with this.

“This is a warning if you see me as a cashier,” she says in the video. “If you hand me money, and I put it in the system, and the system already did the math, and you hand me quarters, you’re there for another five minutes. I don’t care. I’m not a calculator. I can’t do that. I can’t.”

In the caption of her video, Byrnes adds that her “brain literally reboots” when a customer does this. The video was viewed 413,000 times since it was posted on April 8.

Her video resonated with current and former cashiers.

“I literally refuse the change cuz I’m not gonna be the reason the register is short,” one commenter wrote.

“I tell them i can’t take it,” another commenter wrote. “If you wanted to give me change you should’ve said something.”

“I have dyscalculia,” another quipped. “I’m refusing the change.”

Being a cashier can be especially frustrating when it comes to money handling policies. Sometimes giving incorrect change that results in a shortage or overage can result in severe consequences for employees. For example, a young McDonald’s worker was forced to pay out of pocket after their drawer was short $32. Naturally, this may make some cashiers a bit cagey about being paid in not-exact cash.

