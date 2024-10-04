‘9 customers called this week with the same problem’: Expert calls out dealerships for rebranding major oil problem

A car expert has sparked debate on TikTok after raising concerns about oil consumption in modern vehicles.

Featured Video

In a recent video that has garnered 78,500 views to date, TikTok user Benn Bundy (@motor_purr) states it is neither “normal” nor “acceptable” how much oil cars are using these days.

“Nine customers called this week with the same problem,” Bundy begins. “Oil burning.”

According to Bundy, calling it “oil consumption” isn’t accurate. “I’m not sure why. Oil is for lubrication,” he explains. “Fuel is for consumption. It’s been that way forever.”

Advertisement

Bundy explains that excessive oil burning is often “a symptom of built-up soot or sludge on either your piston rings or exhaust valves.” He also points out that it could be due to design flaws in some cars.

“I’ve seen a few foreign cars with piston marine gaps that might cause a problem,” Bundy notes. He adds that using a quart every 1,000 miles is far from normal, especially in newer cars.

“I feel pretty strongly that oil was never meant to be consumed. Not back then and not today,” he concludes.

Advertisement

Are modern cars consuming more oil nowadays?

A blog post by Consumer Reports (CR) backs up Bundy’s claim—newer cars are indeed more notorious for consuming large amounts of oil.

As per CR, design changes meant to improve fuel efficiency have sometimes led to trade-offs that increase oil usage. This issue, often referred to as “oil burning,” can cause major damage to engines if not addressed.

Additionally, the site mentioned that some manufacturers, including Subaru and General Motors, have faced lawsuits and extended warranties for affected vehicles.

Advertisement

Even though oil consumption can cause serious problems, it’s not seen as a safety risk by regulators, so there are no mandatory recalls. This leaves many drivers unaware that their cars are burning oil until significant damage happens. To avoid this, CR recommends regular oil checks.

In the comments section, most viewers agree with Bundy’s claim and add more insight.

“Have a 2016 370Z with 46k miles,” wrote one viewer. “Have never had to add oil.”

Advertisement

“Laughs in every EcoTech engine I’ve worked on, new and old,” said another.

“All the manufacturers put looser rings for less friction to meet EPA Standards,” offered a third.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Benn Bundy (@motor_purr) via TikTok and Instagram direct message.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.