‘Carnival is not playing with y’all’: Cruise passenger warns against bringing drugs onboard after this new protocol

If you’re planning on sneaking some drugs aboard a Carnival cruise ship, just don’t. That’s the advice this passenger named Gloria (@coppertoneqt) is giving TikTokers. In a recent clip that’s garnered over 516,000 views, she recounts an incident with a drug-sniffing dog.

According to Gloria, the dog immediately clocked one traveler’s bag as containing an illicit substance. Carnival staff members carted the bag away, which was present outside of the guest’s room. However, the guest wasn’t there, but that didn’t stop staff members from outing their name, because Gloria knew the identity of the passenger upon witnessing the suitcase confiscation.

No partying allowed

“When I tell you Carnival is not playing with y’all? We just saw these people get their suitcase confiscated. The dog…was going about all the suitcases,” the TikToker says into the camera.

Then, she begins to walk towards an area off-camera.

“Let me show y’all the other suitcases, hold on. Dog was going by the suitcases and the dog stopped, like…” she holds up her hand, illustrating the dog’s behavior. “And they took the suitcase…hold on.” Other people’s voices can be heard outside of the frame.

She then flips the camera around to show a hallway with some bags lined up against the wall. “The suitcases were all down there like that. And they came down here to these people,” she continues. “And the dog stopped in front of the suitcase like, it’s drugs in here and they took the suitcase.”

Closing out the clip, she shouts out the name of the passenger who had their suitcase taken by Carnival staff.

Re-branding the ratchet?

Cruise enthusiasts have speculated that Carnival’s stringent new drug-busting policies are steeped in an imaging push. This Quora discussion, for instance, speaks to the reputation Carnival has among some guests. The poster asks: “Why is Carnival Cruise Line so ghetto and janky?” And many seemed to concur with this assessment. One responder called Carnival “the Walmart of Cruise lines.”

It doesn’t help either that Carnival’s been at the center of controversies involving passenger safety. A 2021 data breach saw both customer and employee information compromised. Also, massive on-board passenger brawls going viral won’t be improving the line’s image anytime soon either.

The Street reported in July 2024 that in addition to tightening up data security protocols, Carnival is getting strict with drugs. According to the outlet, Carnival brand ambassador John Heald is focusing on pot-smoking passengers.

“As for the drug detection dogs, well let me say that they have, along with our no tolerance rules and enforcement, made a massive difference to the problem of people thinking it is legal and allowed to use marijuana on their cruise. It isn’t,” Heald said.

Locked up

The Daily Dot previously reported on a Cruise enthusiast’s staunch anti-weed-edible PSA for passengers. While some folks looking to unwind on a cruise may think sneaking some gummies on board is fine, she doesn’t. The TikToker would go on to explain that the risk is not worth the repercussions. She adds that throngs of passengers are constantly caught with drugs on them. And due to the severity of charges they face, TikTokers are less likely to see posts from folks who’ve been apprehended.

The cruise expert remarks that this harsh reality is a stark contrast to other cruise-related videos. Like one where a Carnival passenger shows their method for sneaking alcohol onboard.

Carnival explicitly states that its cruise ships are “drug-free zones.” This philosophy even extends to areas where pot smoking has been decriminalized. Oh, and if you’re a card-carrying medical marijuana user, you aren’t exempt, either. The line writes on its website: “Carnival recognizes that some states in the U.S. have legalized the use of recreational and/or medical marijuana. However, cruise lines are required to follow U.S. federal law, which strictly prohibits possession and use of marijuana and other illegal substances. Consequently, marijuana, including marijuana for medical purposes is not allowed on board.”

A divisive policy

Some folks, like this Reddit user, are applauding Carnival for its strong stance. “Carnival is finally using drug dogs…no more smelly halways and balconies,” they penned.

One commenter who responded to Gloria’s video said they skirt drug dog checks by stashing their bag in their room. However, the TikToker said this isn’t a foolproof solution. “They check at the port too!” she wrote.

Another person seemed to corroborate Gloria’s warning. “I was in carnival sunrise last month to Jamaica they had a dog walking the decks every day,” they penned.

And then one was thankful to have seen Gloria’s post. “I’m going on my first carnival cruise on friday and i was positively taking my green stuff i saw this video for a reason,” they said.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Carnival via email and Gloria via TikTok comment.

