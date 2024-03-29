‘Just saw a video of carnival freedom on fire’: Carnival cruise passenger shows flooded floor

A cruise can be your ultimate destination for some relaxation. With its endless snacks, fun days at port, and so much sand in your hair, you just don’t care, the experience is truly what you make of it.

And nothing is better after a long day on the lido deck than going back to your suite and watching the waves roll by from your window. But nothing can quite prepare you for when those waves are also just outside your front door.

In a TikTok posted on Sunday, cruise voyager Daja (@only1daj) shared her recent fright after some serious flooding occurred right outside her suite door on the Carnival Sunset ship. Amassing more than 10.5 million views and 604,700 likes, the video shares footage of the incident from the cruise-goer’s point-of-view.

Trash is seen floating down the hallways as Carnival Cruise crew members ban together to try and mask the flooding. People are seen wading through the water, carrying their luggage past piles of sopping wet towels. In hopes to find some dry space as quickly as possible, passengers are quickly lugging their luggage out of their rooms to higher ground.

“We stayed in the second floor, our entire hall and the rooms were flooded,” Daja said.

Sexyy Red’s newest viral song, “Get it Sexyy,” plays in the background as seemingly endless amounts of water pours in under doors and walls. Viewers were quick to react to the video, stating that if they were on this ship, there would be chaos.

“The way i’d be crying, throwing up and passing out lol,” one commenter said, receiving more than 75,900 likes.

“I wake up on a cruise and feel water, I might as well be dead,” another said.

In order to give her audience a clearer depiction of what occurred, Daja posted a series of follow-up videos, in which she further explained the situation. Posted on Monday, Daja provided footage of the beginning states of the flood where viewers can see the initial drops of water seep into the carpet.

“The very last day of our cruise, the weather got bad and the boat started flooding,” Daja said.

When Daja and her boyfriend noticed the flooding, they proceeded to tell crew members, and after a short 10 minutes, the cruise captain spoke on the overhead and made an almost incomprehensible announcement.

“We are operating safely under this condition, […] route to Miami is not affected, and we remain on schedule” the captain murmured.

Homeported in Miami, the Carnival Sunrise offers 2-5 day and 6-9 day trips to both the Caribbean and Bahamas for up to 2,984 guests. With almost 1,110 crew members, it is understandable just how quickly the news of the flooding got to the captain.

It can also be presumed that the ship was one its homeward stretch based off of the captain’s announcement.

Yet, after watching the series of videos Daja posted, some viewers noticed an odd correlation.

It was that same day that the Carnival Sunset had begun to flood that the Carnival Freedom ship had caught fire after a potential lightning strike. Also affected by poor weather conditions, the Carnival Freedom was on its way to Freeport in the Bahamas after struggles docking at Princess Cay due to unforeseen weather.

Luckily for Daja, their trip was not displaced like that of the Carnival Freedom, but it is currently unclear if Carnival will offer some form of reimbursement for the mishap.

It is evident, however, that Carnival Cruise line has not had the best luck with weather mishaps, or really mishaps in general. Who can forget the poop cruise of 2013?

It seems like Carnival Cruise really can’t catch a break, but luckily for its passengers, the brand, alongside the Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) created a “Passenger Bill of Rights,” to assure the comfort and safety of all guests globally.

So while Carnival Cruise guests may have had their fair share of misfortune, the company says it’s striving toward bettering its experiences for its consumer base.

The Daily Dot reached out to Daja (@only1daj) via TikTok DM and Carnival Cruise Lines via press email for comment.