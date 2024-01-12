Customer tries to order fries ‘well done’ through Carl’s Jr.’s AI drive-thru attendant ‘Tori.’ It doesn’t go to plan

Artificial intelligence has infiltrated the workforce, from writing scripts in the entertainment industry to working in restaurants. Different fast food places, such as McDonald’s, Chick-fil-A, and Checkers, have implemented AI. Now, a woman has gone viral for filming her interaction with Carl’s Jr.’s AI drive-thru assistant. Needless to say, the system has glitches.

TikToker Kelly Blackheart (@kelly_blackheart) filmed the drive-thru at Carl’s Jr. while in front of the speaker. “Uh, give me a moment, please,” Tori, Carl’s Jr.’s AI drive-thru attendant, greeted. After a few seconds of silence, the AI returns, apologizes, and asks, “I’m back. What can I get for you?” Before Blackheart could respond, Tori started repeating her question, sounding like she was malfunctioning. When the content creator and acquaintance tried speaking, the machine spoke over them, reiterating her apology and question. “I think Tori’s on one right now,” Blackheart commented.

Finally, Tori stopped the repetition. “Let me get a team member to better assist you,” she stated. What caused this? “Wanted to try out the new AI drive-thru at Carl’s Jr. I ordered fries well done and broke her,” the video’s text overlay read.

Blackheart expressed her thoughts in the caption, “Sorry Tori looks like we still need humans.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Carl’s Jr. via press email and Blackheart via Instagram direct message and TikTok comment. The video racked up over 472,000 and seemed to resonate with viewers.

“This is why I yell representative! When an automated answering machine answers a phone call,” one viewer wrote.

“My checkers also has a robot that barely functions,” a second shared.

“Its the most infuriating experience of my life,” a third stated.

Furthermore, others cracked jokes about Tori.

“Tori’s been here all day. She’s had enoughhhhh,” one viewer commented.

“Poor Tori said this is above my pay grade,” a second quipped.

Moreover, Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s first began implementing AI drive-thrus in May 2023, according to CNBC. The company partnered with Presto, which has been used at Del Taco and Checkers, and OpenCity’s Tori, which Popeyes has installed. The AI drive-thrus are intended to help alleviate employees’ workload, and Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s strive to implement them at all locations nationwide.