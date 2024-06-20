‘Laaaawd her guardian angel just collapsed from exhaustion getting her there’: Customer states her tire’s loose. That an understatement

A mechanic was shocked to discover just how loose his customer’s tire was after she drove all the way to his shop complaining about it. He tested the sturdiness of the tire in a now-viral clip that has racked up over 7.5 million views, uploaded by user Kadebruh (@kade_my_guy).

“Customer states her tire is loose,” the mechanic said to the camera and a recording onlooker.

He then wiggled the tire and pulled it just a little bit.

“Yep!” he declared as the tire popped right off.

The camera man was shocked at just how easily the tire was able to come off.

“What the [expletive],” a voice off-screen said. “And she drove here!”

After the mechanic let the tire fall, he laughingly stormed off to demonstrate his disbelief.

Other TikTokers were equally shocked and humorously gave their takes in the comments section.

“That wheel was being held on with hopes and dreams,” user Blaine LaShomb wrote.

“My goal is to NEVER end up in a customer states video,” another user added.

Mechanic videos soar in popularity

There are millions of TikTok posts sharing by mechanic sharing customer fails. The content is typically very shocking, likely contributing to the popularity of these kinds of videos.

One mechanic racked up over 15.1 million views for a clip that captured the aftermath of an oil change for a customer who admitted they had not done one in “forever.”

Tire issues make for especially popular content.

A video of a mechanic discovering tools in a tire after a customer complained of a rattling sound while speeding amassed 2.3 million views.

“Customer said it only needs a tie rod,” another TikTok mechanic captioned another video with over 3.4 million views.

However, the tire appeared to be extremely wobbly and in need of far more attention.

According to the The National Highway Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), tire issues contribute to 33,000 accident annually. Tire failures result in 11,000 vehicle crashes and about 200 deaths. The NTSB reminds drivers that tire-related deaths and accidents are preventable.

The Daily Dot reached out to Kadebruh via TikTok comment.