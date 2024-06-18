‘Discharge of a nuclear weapon’: Car insurance expert reveals the loopholes your policy has to avoid paying you out

Car insurance can be a lofty expense at the best of times, so with that in mind, you’d usually expect a swift payout. However, getting a car insurance payout isn’t as easy as you’d expect it to be. In fact, the lengths some car insurance outlets will go to avoid paying you is downright laughable, and this is highlighted in a new TikTok by Rocco the Injury Lawyer (@roccotheinjurylawyer).

In the clip, which has amassed 31,200 views, Rocco collated a list of the five most outrageous reasons a car insurance provider won’t pay you, according to one purported insurance contract. These include nuclear weapon discharge (including accidental), a declared or undeclared war, a civil war, an insurrection, and rebellion.

“I hope the headlines got your attention,” Rocco said, pointing to a screenshot of a supposed car insurance contract. “Here’s proof that the car insurance company tries to get out of paying as much as possible. Like, who had the time to think of and put down these five exclusions on a car insurance policy?”

“‘Insurrection’? Car damaged or if you were injured in the DMV area on January 6, you’re out of luck,” he said. “‘Rebellion or revolution’? Pretty sure if that happens, we’ve got bigger problems. I can see it now. Some guy in the back office, his entire job is to think of every possible way the insurance company can avoid paying you. This, ladies and gentlemen, is why you should never trust the car insurance company.”

Viewers react to the video

In the comments section, viewers were stunned at the lengths the insurance company purportedly went to in order to avoid paying. “They can say they aren’t paying for every possible outcome and the government will still make us have insurance,” one complained, while another joked, “They know something we don’t.”

Meanwhile, another viewer said that “all insurances” were like this and cited health insurance as similarly problematic. “Just the hoops we jump as providers to get meds covered is insane,” they said.

Rocco isn’t the only personal injury lawyer to make a name for himself on TikTok. Tommy the Lawyer (@tommythelawyer), who describes himself as a “catastrophic injury and death” lawyer, has raked up 258,000 TikTok followers.

He went viral earlier this month after revealing to viewers the “most dangerous” items to have at home: Roundup weed killer, non-stick cooking pans, and button batteries. The video amassed 538,500 views and came after Tommy previously warned of the dangers of Roundup back in May, citing its purported association with non-Hodgkins lymphoma.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Rocco via email and TikTok comment for more information.

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.