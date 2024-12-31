‘There is not a scratch’: Woman gets into fender bender. Then her insurance company changes its tune because she has a dog

Car insurance doesn’t always have the best reputation among United States customers.

Featured Video

In fact, a 2024 auto-insurer customer satisfaction study by J.D. Power found that currently, around 51 percent of U.S. car owners lack trust in their insurance providers.

To illustrate some of these frustrations, one TikToker shared that even with a police report proving she wasn’t at fault in her car accident, she still had to cover the full cost of repairs. In another case, a woman said her monthly rate unexpectedly increased to $520 without any prior warning or explanation.

And now, a woman on TikTok who recently got into a car crash is raising awareness for pet owners, claiming her insurance undervalued her car’s condition due to dog hair.

Advertisement

In her video, which has since garnered over 253,200 views, TikTok creator @user1936482863 detailed how her vehicle’s insurance valuation took a surprising hit.

How did dog hair become a car insurance issue?

“This is a public service announcement for anyone with a pet and a car,” the creator begins.

She recounts that her car was totaled after someone hit it, and the other driver was at fault.

Advertisement

“I took it to the shop thinking it would just be repaired, but now it’s a total loss because of the actual correct cost to repair it,” she explains.

The real frustration started when the other party’s insurance company assessed the car’s value.

“They’re valuing the interior of my car as less than excellent,” she says, stressing that the condition is pristine. “There is not a scratch, a break, a crack, a tear, a nothing.”

The reason for the downgrade? Dog hair. She claims the insurance company marked down the car’s value by $228 because they “supposedly” found dog hair on the dashboard.

Advertisement

How insurance companies determine a car’s value after a crash

The process the TikToker references after a car crash before a settlement is decided is the determination of its actual cash value (ACV).

As Kelley Blue Book (KBB) explains, an ACV represents what your car is worth today. In @user1936482863’s case, it determines how much the insurance company pays out when declaring a car a “total loss.”

KBB suggests that it’s possible to negotiate your car’s ACV with your insurer. It recommends starting by gathering evidence, such as researching your car’s value online and documenting any upgrades or modifications. You can then discuss these details with the appraiser who assessed your vehicle. If this approach doesn’t work, hiring a private appraiser for a second opinion is also an option.

Advertisement

Viewers share additional tips

In the comments section, viewers advised the TikToker on how to deal with the situation.

“Tell them, okay, you will discuss the discrepancy with a lawyer and ask the insurance company rep if your lawyer should contact them directly,” suggested one commenter. “They will usually bend…”

Advertisement

“Get a lawyer,” advised another. “I refuse to deal with car insurance after an accident. I’ll pay someone to do it for me.”

“Lawyer first, every time,” echoed a third.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @user1936482863 via TikTok comments.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.