‘If you needed to borrow $20 just ask’: Capital One customer deposits $300 check. The bank only gives her $280

A Capital One customer claims she deposited $300 in her bank account, but the bank would only allow her to access $280 at first.

On March 12, Atlanta-based comic Holly Ballentine (@hollynotvalentine) posted her qualm to TikTok.

Looking directly into the camera for dramatic effect, Ballentine says, “So I deposited a $300 check in Capital One, and they were like, ‘We’ll give you $280 now and then $20 in three days.'”

“It’s like, if you needed to borrow $20, just ask me,” she jokes at the end of the 14-second clip.

The comedian’s post received over 150,000 views on the social media platform and almost 4,000 likes.

One viewer mused that the bank should have to pay for withholding Ballentine’s funds, writing, “Charge them interest!”

Another made a joke referring to a comment from Kellogg’s CEO, Gary Pilnick, who was criticized after he said that cash-strapped Americans could save money by eating cereal for dinner.

“They should really just start eating cereal for dinner and they wouldn’t need to borrow that $20,” the comment read.

Some people also claimed to have had similar issues when depositing money into their accounts.

“My bank does that. They only make $200 available anything above that available next day,” one person said.

“US bank did this with my $1,500 check then kept it for a week,” another wrote, to which Ballentine responded, “Guess they needed it more than you.”

One person tried to explain, saying, “That’s just the check hold amount.”

According to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, every bank or credit union has its own rules for when customers can access their money after it has been deposited.

As the website explains, “Generally, if you deposit a check or checks for $200 or less in person to a bank employee, you can access the full amount the next business day. If you deposit checks totaling more than $200, you can access $200 the next business day, and the rest of the money the second business day.”

Capital One’s website states that “deposits into Essential Checking, 360 Checking, Total Control Checking, and Money Accounts are available the next business day.” So, according to its own guidelines, the company would be well within the law to hold $20 of Ballentine’s $300 deposit.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Ballentine via Instagram direct message for further comment.

