‘I’m angry’: Man shares horror story about a doctor getting his colon cancer diagnosis wrong

Receiving a cancer diagnosis is a nightmare. One man recently took to TikTok to share the heartbreaking tale of his colon cancer journey.

In a viral video with over 580,000 views as of Friday morning, TikTok user Shawn Michael (@techobsessed) explains what happened.

Shawn titled the video “ONCOLOGIST NIGHTMARE.”

What happened?

Shawn said that he went to his oncologist after being diagnosed with stage four colon cancer.

He claims the first red flag was that the doctor came to his appointment unprepared.

“In my head, this guy should be infinitely f***ing familiar with my situation and my case before he walked in and talk to me,” he says.

Shawn explains that he first went to the ER after experiencing bowel issues.

Initially, doctors believed he had constipation.

After testing, they decided he had “some colon cancer,” which resulted in an operation and the need to undergo chemotherapy.

When he saw the oncologist, Shawn says he was told that it was actually stage three, not stage four.

According to Shawn, the doctor left briefly after giving him this news. When he returned, Shawn says he said that, no, it’s actually stage four.

“That blew my mind because, for seven minutes in that room, he gave me something that I don’t think anyone going through a trauma should ever be handed,” he said. “And that was hope.”

Shawn feels like the doctor’s mistake made the situation even more traumatic.

“It crushed me,” he says.

He says it damaged his faith in his doctor’s ability to provide proper medical care.

“I’m supposed to be trusting this person with my future health,” he says. “And he couldn’t be bothered to get his sh*t together, his facts together, before he walked into the room with us.”

Ultimately, Shawn wanted others to weigh in on his experience. He asked viewers if they’d be concerned if they faced the same situation.

In the comments section, many urged the man to seek out a new oncologist.

“As a retired certified Oncology Nurse, RUN!!!! Get another Oncology Doctor,” one wrote.

“Your anger and frustration is completely warranted. Omgg I’m so sorry for his incompetence. Sending you and your family comfort and strength,” another commented

“20 yr ER RN. Get a new oncologist stat! GOOD LUCK!” a third urged.

In a follow-up video, Shawn informed viewers that he has decided to get a new oncologist.

Cancer patients find support on social media

Many have used TikTok to discuss issues related to cancer.

The Daily Dot reached out to Shawn Michael for more information via TikTok comment and direct message.

