‘It was almost like a food allergy’: Woman ignores her stomach ache. Then she learns what it really is

A woman’s TikTok video about colon cancer symptoms has struck a chord with viewers, prompting many to share their own experiences and advice in the comments.

TikToker Cherl (@just.cherl), diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer at the age of 44, opened up about five key symptoms she says she ignored for years.

Reflecting on her journey, Cherl hopes sharing her story will help others recognize these warning signs early and seek medical advice before it’s too late.

Her video has garnered 2.3 million views at the time of writing.

What are the 5 symptoms the TikToker ignored?

Cherl begins by detailing her severe stomachaches, a symptom she describes as persistent and debilitating.

“Every time I ate something, I would get sick,” she explains. “My stomach would just hurt… fried food, coffee, teas, meat… whatever you can possibly think of, my stomach would hurt.”

The pain was so intense that it disrupted her daily life.

“I became an introvert,” she states. “I couldn’t go out or hang out because who knows when I’d have to excuse myself and go to the bathroom over and over.”

The second symptom she ignored was a dramatic change in her bowel habits.

“I went for days without having a bowel movement,” Cherl says, noting that she thought it was due to her low food intake or the iron supplements she was taking.

“This was in the early stages when, if I had gone to the doctor, they would have seen polyps or tumors,” she explains.

Cherl mentions how easy it is to dismiss these symptoms.

“We think stomachaches are normal,” she says. “But if you have a stomachache two out of three meals or you’re constantly using Pepto Bismol or anti-diarrhea medication, there’s something wrong.”

Fatigue was another red flag Cherl wishes she hadn’t ignored

“I was always tired and cold,” she shares. “I could sleep eight hours and still be exhausted. I’d even have to pull over while driving to take a nap.”

Cherl also mentions her ongoing struggle with low iron levels, which began in her 20s. She recalls an incident when the Red Cross refused her blood donation due to low iron, a warning sign she didn’t follow up on at the time.

Another overlooked symptom was her reaction to exercise. “My heart would beat like it was going to jump out of my chest,” Cherl explains. “I’d get dizzy when I stood up, and sometimes I had to hold onto something to avoid fainting.”

The final and most telling symptom was blood in her stool. Initially, Cherl thought the red blood she saw was due to hemorrhoids, a common occurrence during her younger years. But as time went on, the blood turned dark and tar-like.

“When the cancer progressed, the stool became pencil-shaped,” she says, explaining how tumors in the colon can obstruct the passage, altering the stool’s shape and color.

Throughout the video, Cherl stresses the importance of reporting issues to a medical professional.

“If you’re experiencing any of these symptoms—whether it’s stomach pain, constipation, or blood in your stool—go get checked,” she urges. “Don’t ignore it. I wish I had spoken up sooner.”

What do healthcare professionals suggest?

According to the Mayo Clinic, if you’re experiencing persistent symptoms like changes in bowel habits, blood in your stool, abdominal cramps, or fatigue, it’s a good idea to schedule a screening.

Additionally, as the TikToker mentioned, low iron or anemia can also be a sign of colon cancer.

While doctors often can’t pinpoint a direct cause for most colon cancers, there are certain risk factors to consider. These include older age, race, a personal or family history of colorectal cancer or polyps, and inflammatory bowel disease. Lifestyle factors, such as a high-fat, low-fiber diet, a sedentary lifestyle, obesity, and smoking, can also increase risks.

If you’re concerned about any of these symptoms or risk factors, reaching out to a healthcare provider for advice or scheduling a screening is always a good step.

In the comments, users shared their stories about colon cancer.

“my sister had polyps and went to have them removed,” shared one user. “we never saw her alive again.”

“Stage 3 Colon cancer. Diagnosed at 34 yrs. Old,” wrote another. “Cantaloupe size tumor did not Metastasize. Cancer-free 19 years.”

“I have a colonoscopy tomorrow,” said a third. “Nov 21, i am a bit scared, I have all the symptoms you mentioned, thanks for sharing.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Cherl via TikTok comment and DM for more information.

