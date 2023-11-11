A TikTok video by Sophia Panella (@sophia.panella) has sparked a heated debate among coffee lovers about whether drinking coffee on an empty stomach is bad for you. In the video, which has over 353,600 views, Panella claims that she stopped drinking coffee on an empty stomach and noticed immediate benefits, such as more stable energy levels, less anxiety, and fewer cravings.

Sophia starts off her video by saying, “I hate to be the one to break it to you, and I mean that from the bottom of my heart. Since we’re all the same person here, this is gonna devastate you. And it’s going to be a really difficult, tough pill to swallow. But you need to stop drinking coffee on an empty stomach. You have to. Tomorrow.”

She claims that doing this will “change your life” and challenges her viewers to try it for themselves. “When I tell you immediate results, immediate, immediate changes in the way that I felt throughout the day,” she says.

She goes on to list the positive benefits of her habit change. “Let me explain,” she says. “My energy levels were so much more stable. I did not have my usual between one and 3 pm, usually, I crash every single day. I have a little meltdown.” She also added that it helped curb her anxiety and cravings.

“Come back to this video let me know let me know immediate results because it’s that f*cking quick how immediate the results are,” Panella concludes.

However, not everyone was convinced by Panella’s advice. The video was quickly flooded with comments from users who said they love drinking coffee on an empty stomach.

“When that hot coffee hits my empty stomach first thing in the morning I feel alive. I can’t lose that,” one commenter wrote.

“Me watching this drinking coffee on an empty stomach,” a second added.

“Intermittent fasting gal here. So no,” a third commenter wrote.

“How y’all not hungry, I’m starving in the morning,” a fourth commenter questioned.

“Coffee is fine on an empty stomach. Period,” one more user declared.

The debate on whether drinking coffee on an empty stomach is harmful persists. While concerns about increased stomach acid and cortisol levels have been raised, scientific evidence doesn’t strongly support the idea that coffee on an empty stomach is inherently harmful.

