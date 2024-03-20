‘Im cackling at the burner text bc WHAT’: Patient’s call with surgeon’s office drops suddenly. She can’t believe the worker’s response

One woman’s terrible customer service experience has gone viral on TikTok.

In a viral video that has racked up over 574,500 views and over 67,300 likes, TikToker Kaileen (@kaileensavannah) told the unbelievable story.

“If you’re seeing this, please stop and watch because I have the most outrageous customer service experience without even walking into the building,” she began in the clip. “And I need to know, uh, if this is crazy or not.”

She said she was experiencing body dysmorphia one night and decided to make an inquiry about cosmetic surgery. Kaileen said she wanted to know what the cost of arm liposuction would be.

“I know what you’re thinking,” she said before continuing her story. “I just do that sometimes, OK? I’m insecure about my arms.”

The woman then shared a Google page for the doctor’s office she said she contacted. It was the office of Dr. Sean Younai, located in Los Angeles, California. She also said she emailed the office for prices. That’s when she said she received a call the next morning from the doctor’s office. In the midst of a conversation with a woman from the office, the call reportedly dropped.

According to an email shared by the TikToker, the office worker then blasted her by email for hanging up.

“No need to HANG UP on me,” the email read.

“I couldn’t even believe it,” Kaileen said.

She was in complete shock and disbelief after receiving the email, but things only got worse from there. After responding to the email, explaining the call got dropped, and saying she was upset, the worker allegedly reached out to her via text message.

“Go lose some weight fat h*e,” a text message shared on-screen read. “Nasty b*tch go eat some salads.”

“Ok Alisa,” Kaileen shot back.

The TikToker assumed the messages were from the doctor’s office worker, though they came from a “random burner number.”

“This is her,” she said. “This is her because there’s no other reason I’d receive a text message like that in my life.”

Kaileen said she only weighs 110 lbs., so no one else would call her fat. She also believed the worker sent those messages because she said she would leave a one-star review for customer service.

“Oh my God, was I floored,” she said. “I couldn’t even believe it.”

Ultimately, she found the experience funny.

In the comments section, viewers were humored by the whole ordeal but also urged her to take the matter seriously.

“Its the ‘OK Alisa’ for me,” user Kate Wegielewski commented.

“I’m cackling at the burner text bc WHAT,” user Avery said.

“HIPAA would like a word with Miss Alisa,” user Sarah wrote.

This is not the first time The Daily Dot has reported on a customer receiving strange texts from a worker. A Pizza Hut customer went viral after her driver called her out for not tipping by text. The woman claimed she did, in fact, tip.

The Daily Dot reached out to Dr. Sean Younai’s office via contact form and Kaileen by TikTok direct message for comment and more information.

