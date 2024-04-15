‘Who goes car shopping at night?’: Woman buys car at night. She’s in for a surprise when she wakes up the next day

Car buying can come with a lot of surprises. From dishonest salespeople, to shockingly high interest rates, to damaged vehicles and more, purchasing a vehicle, both old and new, can occasionally lead to some astonishing situations.

One user on TikTok recently went viral for a discovery they made about their newly-bought car—unfortunately, after they already finished the paperwork finalizing the purchase.

In a video with over 653,000 views, TikTok user Chloe Allen (@chlobo_fit) wrote, “Anyone else buy a car at night thinking it’s black only for it to be a deep purple so now youre stuck driving around an eggplant?” In the caption, she added, “Just me? Cool.”

At first, some questioned the circumstances leading up to the purchase, to which Allen had reasonable responses.

“The paperwork would have had the color on it,” said a user.

“It was labeled as ambient midnight,” Allen responded.

“Who goes car shopping at night,” questioned another.

“I’m VERY impulsive,” laughed Allen in response.

No matter how this predicament came to be, several users admitted they experienced something similar.

“Happened to me kind of. I bought a car off Carvana had the brightness turned down thought it was black,” shared a user. “When it arrived it was dark blue.”

“I bought a Jeep in the rain that I thought was light gray,” stated a second. “The next day in the sun it was tan…”

“Mine was labeled as ‘tuxedo black’ but it was infact a very dark brown,” recalled a third. “Didn’t notice until I got it home and it was in direct sunlight.”

Others said that, no matter how the color came into her possession, Allen should be happy with the car she has.

“I think it’s a gorgeous color!!” exclaimed a user.

“I’d be happy to with that little surprise!” echoed a further TikToker.

It seems that, while it may not be what she expected, Allen has made peace with her car color.

As she wrote in a comment, “I’ve learned to love it!”

The Daily Dot reached out to Allen via Instagram direct message.

