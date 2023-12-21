‘This would send me over the edge’: Burger King worker exposes BBQ ‘sauce scandal’

TikToker and Burger King employee Bryan (@bryanpatrickofficial) has racked up some serious numbers, over 519,000, to be exact, with his video: “Burger King’s Sauce Scandal.”

Bryan’s video begins with a simple invitation to his viewers. “You guys, you wanna see something funny?” he questions.

As he sorts through BBQ sauce containers at Burger King, he stumbles upon a surprisingly light one. The plot thickens as he opens it and discovers it is empty.

“It’s literally empty. I don’t believe this sh*t,” he exclaims, highlighting a seemingly minute, yet curious fast-food anomaly.

He dubs it “Burger King’s Sauce Scandal” in the caption of he video.

Viewers were very engaged, sharing similar experiences and reactions in the comments section.

“That’s been happening in food service lately! We get empty pepper packets like 100s in a bag,” one viewer claimed.

“I worked at Sonic for a few years, our ketchup would come in this way. At least a quarter of the box would be puffed air,” another said.

“I’d be fuming lol because I get charged for my extra sauce. If I get air ohhhh man,” a third said.

This empty sauce packet scenario raises questions. Could it be a residual effect of the pandemic’s impact on supply chains? It’s a plausible explanation, given the widespread disruptions experienced across various industries.

This isn’t the first time someone’s noticed that a completely sealed item was filled with nothing but air. A Subway employee previously went viral on TikTok for showing off an unopened bag of Lays that, when tossed up into the air, simply cascaded to the ground.

Bryan’s big reveal at Burger King serves as a fun dramatization of the many quirky things that happen to all of us at fast-food restaurants. In this case, whether it was a supply chain slip-up or just a one-off production error, these are the incidents that add a bit of intrigue into an otherwise mundane dining experience. So, next time you’re at Burger King or any fast-food joint, who knows what surprise your sauce packet might hold—or not hold.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Burger King via email and Bryan via TikTok comment for further information.