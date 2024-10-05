‘I’m not the type to complain but…this is bad’: Customer orders multiple Birthday Pies from Burger King. They all had something unusual

Next time you buy a pie from Burger King, you might want to be careful. This customer got more than just pie in their order after ordering the Burger King Birthday Pie special.

What is Burger King’s birthday pie?

To celebrate its 70th birthday, Burger King released a birthday pie for a limited time. According to the post about the new limited flavor, a blog released on May 8 states, “the new Birthday Pie Slice features a creamy birthday cake flavored pie-filling in a cookie crumb crust topped with rainbow-colored sprinkles, cake bites, and whipped topping.” While it sounds delicious, this customer’s pie was inedible.

What happened?

One customer, Anthony Villegas (@antstorm123) claims they bought a slice of the birthday pie only to find it filled with mold. They went back to buy more to see if it was only their slice and in the video, they all appear to have some kind of mold.

“Nah I’m not like a Karen, I’m not the type to complain and stuff but this is bad. Let’s go have a word with Burger King man. I’m getting in there. Oh, I’ve seen enough,” Villegas says after opening up the third pie with alleged mold.

Villegas then goes into the store, buys another one, and opens it in front of an employee for them to see for themselves. The employee brings several to the front counter, and opens them, and they all also have mold. Villegas advocated to get their money back.

The video has over 3,500 comments and 1.2 million views as of Saturday.

After some back and forth, the employee claims they will refund Villegas and ask him to please stop recording.

What are viewers saying?

“Would have called the health department,” one user wrote.

“I can’t believe she gave you attitude like you did something wrong,” another commented.

“I would be going to corporate to complain about the mold and the manager,” says another.

“I can’t believe she gave you attitude like you did something wrong,” one wrote, to which Villegas responded, “I didn’t get one ‘sorry’ lmao. Nobody cared.”

What are the dangers of mold?

Mold on food is serious and can have severe health implications. According to an article by the USDA, “Some molds cause allergic reactions and respiratory problems. And a few molds, in the right conditions, produce “mycotoxins,” poisonous substances that can make people sick.” While Villegas doesn’t mention what kind of mold was on the pie, eating food with mold is generally not the best idea.

This isn’t the first time Burger King has come under fire for having mold on their pies. In a previous Daily Dot article, one customer claims he mobile-ordered his Hershey Pie only to receive it with mold. And they weren’t the only one.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Villegas for comment via email and TikTok message and to Burger King via email.



