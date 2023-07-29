‘How long has that been there?’: Burger King customer finds mold on their Hershey’s chocolate pie

A Burger King customer had a not-so-sweet experience with their recent order, revealing that their Hershey’s dessert contained what looks to be mold.

In a recent TikTok video, creator Madera (@woodengurl) shares how a Hershey’s Sundae Pie she got from Burger King looked like it had been kept way beyond its expiration date.

“Guys, we just got Burger King, right? And then we got these pies,” Madera said as she moved her dessert into the video frame. “We got a couple of them and then we open it up. That’s mold guys. Like, how long has that been there?”

“Be careful ordering fast food,” Madera captioned her video.

There appear to be a handful of mold spots on the pie. According to Burger King’s website, their Hershey’s Sundae Pie is “one part crunchy chocolate crust and one part chocolate crème filling, garnished with a delicious topping of fudge drizzle and real HERSHEY’S Chocolate Chips.”

The Daily Dot contacted Burger King via email and Madera via Instagram direct message for further comment.

In 2020, Burger King announced that it removed artificial preservatives from its Whopper burger, according to TODAY.com. The news was unveiled in a campaign with the tagline, “Mold can be a beautiful thing.”

In Madera’s case, however, mold was not a beautiful thing. And many viewers seemed to agree.

“Nooo I love those pies this makes me lose my cravings,” one person commented.

“That’s freezer burn,” another person suspected.

“Worked at a Burger King before, trust me half the managers don’t even care if the product is old or not,” someone else mentioned.