Job-hunter says his bridge piercing started dripping in the middle of interview

When going to a job interview, first impression are crucial. You want to dress appropriately, act confidently, and answer the questions professionally. But for one TikTok user, an attempt to look “more professional” by concealing his bridge piercing turned into a bloody nightmare.

TikTok user Aiyen (@aiyen.online) posted the video on Dec. 14, and it’s quickly gone viral, racking up over 711,000 views in the process. He began by explaining his plan to conceal his bridge piercing, well aware of societal stereotypes surrounding facial piercings and their potential impact on job opportunities.

Aiyen shared, “So I had to come up with a plan to hide my bridge piercing, because you know, people have preconceived notions about people with face piercings. And I just wanted it to be unbiased and I didn’t want to be written off just because I have this.”

Aiyen intended to remove the bridge piercing, replacing it with a pair of glasses. “So I pulled up to the place 20 minutes early, I spent 15 trying to unscrew the ball. It wouldn’t come off. And then it was getting irritated so I was like OK, I have to go, whatever,” he said. Little did Aiyen know, his plan was about to unravel.

“So, I go I push up the glasses, I’m like, hopefully they won’t see it. Mid-interview, it’s dripping blood. The lady goes, ‘I think you have something there,’” Aiyen recounted, laughing.

In the comment section of the video, viewers shared their own bad experiences with job interviews.

One commenter wrote, “my stretched earlobe jewelry fell onto the floor mid-interview.”

Another commenter complimented the interviewer, saying, “I love that she held it together and was polite.”

“if you plan on taking it out plan on it being permanent bc it’ll close up like immediately,” a third warned.

“I think it would make her feel bad and hire you,” one more added.

One commenter inquired about how the TikToker dealt with the awkward situation. Aiyen responded, “i just wiped it with a tissue and laughed.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Aiyen via TikTok direct messages for comment.