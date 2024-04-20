‘I would 100% buy this’: Man makes labels for woman to put on her Nissan so she knows where everything is

A woman takes to TikTok to share with viewers the homemade labels her boyfriend made for her car to teach her where everything is.

In a viral TikTok with over 2.8 million views as of Saturday, content creator @senkvero_org shares the ingenious system her boyfriend created to help her remember various parts of her car and how to fix or maintain them.

In the video, @senkvero_org pans to various places under the hood of her car that are labeled with neat, black and white stickers. The video’s text reads, “When he makes stickers for your car so you don’t have to remember what goes where.”

Included under the hood of the car are labels with names and descriptions that read, “ENGINE COOLANT: please don’t open when the car is hot,” “OIL DIPSTICK: this is how you check your oil,” “WINDOW WASHER FLUID ONLY,” and, “ENGINE OIL: please check sometimes.” As an added touch, some of the labels are decorated with small hearts.

“Why don’t vehicles just come this way?” one user asked in the comments section.

“We need QR codes with Youtube tutorials,” a second viewer pressed. In response to the demand for a product with more instructive stickers, @senkvero_org announced, “Stickers with QR codes and Youtube tutorials coming next week.”

“He needs to start selling packs NOW,” another user wrote.

“Marriage material,” a fourth viewer wrote simply.

While the labels may seem a simple and cute gesture from a loving partner, knowing the parts of your car and how to generally maintain them could save women from the predatory practices of shady mechanics seeking to take advantage of their lack of knowledge.

A 2021 study from Journal Marketing Research found that women customers were generally overcharged by auto shops and quoted higher prices than men, especially when they appeared to be uninformed about market prices.

Women like Audra Fordin, Flushing, Queens-based mechanic and CEO of Women Auto Know, have been committed to educating female drivers about the inner workings of their vehicles to help them avoid the risk of being overcharged and to help them be “automotive empowered.”

Her team has developed the 8 Essentials, a system that compares a car’s health to that of the human body with a checklist that includes 1. Brain and Immune System (dash lights), 2. Senses and Sight (Tail light, brake light, windshield wipers, etc) 3. Digestive System (Fuel and energy), 4. Heart (battery, starting and charging system), and so on.

According to the Huffington Post, in addition to Fordin’s advice to learn your car, one of the best ways for women to avoid being duped by an overcharging mechanic is to consult family and friends whom they trust to maintain their vehicles.

As both men and women try to find ways to learn more about their vehicles, provide proper upkeep, and avoid high repair costs, @senkvero_org’s boyfriend’s system is one that seems to make the process a bit less daunting.

“As a car guy, heck yes! Accessibility is a win,” a user praised.

The Daily Dot has reached out @senkvero_org via TikTok message for more information.

