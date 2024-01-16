‘I was hoping he would just let the store be closed for the day’: Boss picks up every single worker who tried to call out during blizzard

Think the weather is bad enough that you can call out from work? Think again!

TikToker Amirraa Ruffin (@pixieamirraa) recently went viral with a video explaining that everyone who was on the schedule at the store where she works tried to call out on the same day, seemingly thanks to the weather.

Portland, Oregon, where she appears to be located, was expected to receive up to eight inches of snow over the weekend, followed by freezing rain. Oregon Public Broadcasting also estimated that “tens of thousands of homes and businesses were still without electricity” by the time Monday rolled around, thanks to the weather. All in all, it doesn’t seem like an ideal time for residents to be out of their homes, let alone driving on icy roads.

But, Ruffin says, her boss thwarted everyone’s plan to call out by simply driving to pick each scheduled employee up himself.

“And I was hoping he would just let the store be closed for the day,” she admits.

His tenacity was polarizing, based on the comments left by viewers. Some felt it wasn’t worth the risk of making employees come in, but others saw it as a kind gesture to help workers who may not be comfortable driving themselves in weather like that.

“I wish more bosses did this,” @jennifer8953 wrote.

“Nah bc my work said we could carpool once and someone who could drive would get me and i’m like nah i’m not trusting a random coworker w my life in this weather bye,” @liitlink countered.

@booelizabeth7 said, “I’ll go to work if my manager is going to pick me up and take me home,” while another viewer joked, “he really said nah y’all working TODAY.”

@pixieamirraa And i was hoping he would just let the store be closed for the day ♬ original sound – ice spice

“I told my manager once ‘I’m glad you’re experienced in driving in bad weather. Unfortunately I don’t like getting in cars with people I don’t tend to ride with, especially in weather conditions, just for my safety. Thank you though,’” @annoyedcat98 recalled. “I slide out of that QUICK.”

As for Ruffin, while she admitted she would have preferred to sleep in rather than go out in the cold, she also agreed with a commenter who said her boss was cool. She was “not even upset. I just respect the hustle,” she wrote.

“Honestly wasn’t too bad we were vibin and he drove us to get coffee, but I definitely was a little scared,” she added. “And yes he still has to drive all of [us] home when we close.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Ruffin via TikTok comment.