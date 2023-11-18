‘Yeah but I also would rather have the $500’: Boss buys 15, $500-apiece gift cards to La Colombe for his team, sparking debate

A TikToker has gone viral after filming her reaction to witnessing a man buying 15 La Colombe gift cards, each worth $500, for his team.

The video, which was posted by Abby Nierman (@cheeto_ego) on Nov. 15, quickly gained traction on the video-sharing platform, triggering a fiery discussion in the comments section.

In the video, Abby can be seen walking down the street, holding her own cup of La Colombe coffee, as she shares her amazement. “The guy in front of me at La Colombe just bought 15 gift cards, $500 on each, to give to his investment team,” she reveals with a mix of awe and disbelief.

She continues, “Imagine your boss gives you a $500 gift card to the good coffee, where you can get an oat milk double shot vanilla latte every day and not feel guilty. It’s a dream.” In the video’s caption, Nierman wrote, “Jaw dropped.”

The viral TikTok has since accumulated over 722,300 views, with over 450 people going to the comments section to share their thoughts. Many expressed their opinions on whether they would prefer a $500 gift card to La Colombe or $500 in cash.

“Yeah but I also would rather have the $500,” one commenter said.

“Did anyone else immediately think that he must have fallen for the phishing scam where your CEO asks for you to buy 10 $500 gift cards ??” another asked, referring to a common scam where employees are duped into purchasing gift cards by impersonators posing as company executives.

“I’d rather have the $500 in cash. No taxes,” a third commenter wrote.

“Gift cards are 40% off rn at la colombe,” one more added.

Some commenters said whether cash or card, $500 is not enough, given how much he likely asks of his team. “Imagine the amount of work those guys are doing, let me tell you $500 is not enough,” one viewer wrote.

“It’s because he’s expecting them to bill 100 hours a week. But yay La Colombe,” a second said.

However, another argued his team is probably being compensated just fine. “Not everyone in these comments thinking these people aren’t getting at the minimum 5 digit bonuses lol,” they wrote.

The Daily Dot has reached out to La Colombe Coffee Roasters via press email and Abby Nierman via TikTok direct message for comment.