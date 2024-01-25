‘We just got our baby monkey’: Man calls out viral dad asking for help with Black adoptive daughter’s hair

One TikToker blasted a white father who took to social media for advice on how to care for his adopted Black daughter’s hair.

In a viral video that has racked up 681,000 views and thousands of likes and comments, TikToker Siah (@buffsiah) recreated the father’s original video as a skit.

“So we want this TikTok to make it to Black TikTok,” Siah began in the skit.

As he spoke, he brushed his dog with a very heavy hand, mocking the white father for his treatment of his new baby. He also made monkey noises at his dog as if he were talking to the baby.

“We just got our baby monkey,” he continued. “Ooh ooh ah ah.”

The mockery continued as Siah described the problem the father sought advice for.

“Unfortunately, we do not know how to do her hair,” he said, adding, “So if any of you afro-headed, you know, darkies know how to do her hair, it would be v—” before the video abruptly ended.

This is not the only pushback the father received after making the video about his adopted daughter’s hair.

In the comments section, many agreed that a critique of the father’s behavior was necessary.

“So it wasn’t just me?” user @KittieSpice wrote. “lol ok cool.”

“Why was he brushing that baby hair so damn hard?” user @Desi_nic asked.

In a stitched video by TikToker Bri (@gojosrealbm), the woman thoroughly critiqued the man’s original video, which seems to have since been deleted.

“I was tryna figure out what was bothering me about that video,” she began in the clip.

The woman questioned why the white couple decided to adopt a Black baby without first doing research.

“Like, yeah, ask for help,” she continued. “But you don’t know any Black people in real life to ask?”

She said that it is “concerning” to her if the man adopted a Black baby while having no Black friends or community to ask how to best care for the child. If the father does, in fact, have Black friends, the content creator wondered why it was necessary for him to take to the internet with his questions.

“Something about that … it gives very performative,” she said.

To make matters worse, she claimed the man was not receptive to comments on the original video from Black people who expressed discomfort.

However, some commenters on her clip did not find anything wrong with the original video.

“Yall don’t go to the internet for advice?” user @kinggrudy0 commented. “I’m still tryna figure out why yall mad about a child being adopted into a loving home.”

