‘You should’ve let it slide’: Worker says she had to ID eleven year olds after they tried to buy beer

Everyone has done dumb stuff when they were kids, like sneak into movie theaters and crash parties. But some schemes are more obvious than others, like a group of 11-year-old boys who tried to buy beer using a fake ID.

TikTok user @hazey.0 was the worker in charge of IDing the boys—and they jeopardized her job.

In her viral video, which has been viewed more than 8.9 million times, the user shows her face while a text overlay explains what happened. The Daily Dot reached out to her via TikTok comment.

“Having to ID three 11 yr olds at work bc they had Bud Light and the boy’s name on the ID was ‘Ricken Morty,’” she wrote in her overlay text. “When I denied it the boys tried to fight me and my manager had to detain them.”

In some comments, people got a kick out of the boys deriving their ID name from the cartoon sitcom, Rick and Morty. It reminded some of Fogell, a character in Superbad who tries to buy alcohol using a fake ID with the name McLovin.

“Mclovin walked so ricken morty could run,” one user wrote.

Another commented “WHAT IN THE MCLOVIN.”

“Legally changing my name to Ricken Morty,” shared a third.

In addition to Superbad, the story reminded some of the kids in Stranger Things who often find themselves in trouble.

“STRANGER THINGS?!” a commenter shared.

“You are like papa,” another wrote, which references a past trend on TikTok where users channeled the same frustration Eleven had when her adoptive father, Jim Hopper, lied to her.

Some commenters wrote that the TikToker should’ve been nicer to the boys.

“That’s hilarious you should’ve let it slide,” a man shared.

“You gotta give it to him thats clever,” another wrote.

Meanwhile, people shared stories of youngins trying to pull a fast one on them.

“I served a group of guys and 1 used my friend’s brothers ID,” wrote a commenter.

“Some dudes came into my store and when they came up w a beer and we told them they can’t buy it they were like ‘wha, I didn’t know that has alcohol,’” another added.