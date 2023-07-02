‘I blow my check in less than 3 days’: Worker paid biweekly shows what she has to eat by the time she gets to Week 2. It’s giving relatable

Do you get paid biweekly or per month? What strategies do you have for making it through to payday?

TikToker Jiselle, posting under the @thardib account, recently posted a video discussing her meals on week two of her biweekly pay cycle.

“You get paid biweekly and its week 2,” the caption reads. Jiselle shows her creating a meal out of tortillas and jelly.

This isn’t the first time the subject of worker pay has gone viral on TikTok. Viewers recently defended a TikToker who realized she spent five shifts’ worth of pay in one outing. Another worker sparked conversation about a “daily pay” system offered at her job.

The video has received more than 2.9 million views and 2,000 comments since it was posted last week.

Commenters said they could relate to the struggle of stretching a paycheck.

“BRO OMG i blow my check in less than 3 days,” wrote commenter Cassidy.

“Week 1 i’m doordashing everyday week 2 im eating ice cubes and bread for dinner,” wrote another user.

“I get paid monthly and I’m STRUGGLING by the end of the month,” wrote user B.

“week 2 isnt for the weak fr,” wrote J!

“Girl IMAGINE ONCE A MONTH,” wrote joemama.

“The times of tortillas and jelly,” wrote Jace_geringer.

Some commenters offered recommendations for budget meals and suggested ways Jiselle might improve her tortilla-with-jam recipe.

“Toast and cinnamon sugar,” one suggested.”

“You ain’t have some shredded cheese jiselle please,” suggested another

“Put some bc in there and you living la [vida] loca,” suggested Brody.

Others expressed gratitude for their situations.

“Me & my husband get paid biweekly but on opposite weeks,” wrote Kenz.

“I’m so glad i got to choose to be paid weekly,” wrote user p.

