Man says a billionaire is covering his NYC rent for 3 months—but that’s not all

A New Yorker has gone viral on TikTok after sharing a story about a surprising turn of events that resulted in a billionaire offering to cover three months’ worth of rent for his apartment.

The video describing the situation, which was posted by @flavioandflavio on Jan. 9, has since accumulated over 95,500 views.

In the video, @flavioandflavio explains, “Basically, there’s this mega-mansion they’re building in front of my street. And it’s like, worth like $50 million. And then I saw [months ago] this billionaire that is very famous. And he was walking around the block.”

He goes on to describe how he received a letter from the famous billionaire’s office asking him to vacate his apartment for two weekends due to events happening at the mansion.

The letter reportedly also stated, “We’ve contacted your landlord, we know how much rent you pay. We’re willing and able to cover like one month’s rent,” but the TikToker decided to negotiate for more, eventually securing three months of rent coverage.

However, the three-month coverage allegedly came with one condition—signing a non-disclosure agreement (NDA). “So I’m telling everyone, of course. But they already gave me the money. So I think I’m fine,” @flavioandflavio remarks.

Many commenters warned the TikToker about breaking the NDA he mentioned in the video, with one saying, “dudeee i would delete until after february.”

“They will literally not only take it back, but then come after you for violating,” a second added.

“Don’t fumble the baggg!! Think about the future and connections,” a third commenter said.

Despite the warnings, @flavioandflavio posted a follow-up TikTok showing a screenshot of his TikTok earnings on the original video, which allegedly amounted to over $5252. He added: “Everyone was like, ‘Delete it! Delete it! Delete it!’ and I made that much money of that video.”

However, NDAs can have serious legal implications if breached. While the TikToker reportedly already received the money, he is still at risk of facing legal action. According to one article, the consequences of breaking your NDA “may include either civil penalties or even criminal penalties. Either of these could significantly impact your life, including risking your financial future and freedom.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to @flavioandflavio via TikTok direct messages for comment.