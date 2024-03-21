‘Those tend to be the best. Low maintenance and long lasting’: Experts share what the best car is for Uber

If you’ve thought about becoming a driver for a ride-hailing service to pick up some cash, you might wonder if your car is up to the task of ferrying passengers around town for hours on end.

The TikTok account for Accurate Automotive mechanic shop in Colorado (@accurateautoinc) regularly posts helpful tips for vehicle owners. Earlier this month, its staff shared their advice on the best vehicles for driving for Uber.

The trending video has more than 72,000 views and 1,200 likes.

The camera checks in with several different mechanics over the course of the video. The first staffer recommends a Toyota Prius or Toyota Camry, emphasizing that hybrids are a good move.

“Those tend to be the best. Low maintenance and long-lasting,” he says.

The next mechanic suggests a Honda Odyssey (which received high marks in a previous video from the shop).

“Maybe like a Ford Fusion or Ford Escape hybrid,” another mechanic offers.

The last two staffers polled didn’t suggest a specific car but instead said that good gas mileage was the top priority for Uber driving.

The comment section was full of viewers giving their two cents. Several backed up the Prius and Camry picks.

“I drive a Camry Hybrid for Uber. Currently has 400,000 miles and still going strong,” one person commented.

“Had a Uber driver with a Prius tell me how much he makes cuz good gas mileage cuz hybrid. Def Prius or a good hybrid,” another viewer commented.

“Prius v hybrid I have over900000 km on it and still it run like horse,” a comment read.

Other people had more Toyota suggestions, including the Avalon, Sienna, and Corolla.

Another viewer wrote, “Honda Fit. I fill up on $25 and get roughly 320 miles per tank.”

“Been an Uber driver 11 yrs now, the 16 Accord has been by far my best car for Uber, Prius is too uncomfortable,” a comment read.

One person chimed in to suggest “the camry or the highlander. but if you live in more colder and bad-weather areas, i recommend the subaru outback.”

And another viewer commented that they used “to drive for uber for approximately 3 years in the past and I can assure you that if you cant drive that car reliably for 350 k miles plus, you are losing.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Accurate Automotive and Uber via email.

Several online resources advise ride-hailing drivers on what vehicles to take out on the job. U.S. News & World Report gave high marks to the 2023 Chevrolet Bolt EUV, 2023 Lexus ES Hybrid, 2023 Honda CR-V Hybrid, and more. Ride Share Guy also praised the Toyota Camry and Prius, as well as hybrids like the Hyundai Sonata Hybrid and the Lincoln MKZ Hybrid.

“You may have noticed from reading this listicle that I’m a fan of hybrids, and you’re right. That’s because not only do they use a lot less gas, saving you money and extending your range, but they also love stop-n-go city driving,” according to the site.

Accurate Automotive has gone viral for its car advice before, including a clip that tried to settle the Honda Accord vs. Toyota Camry debate.