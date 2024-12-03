‘Missed the memo’: Man goes shopping at Best Buy. Then he notices the Toshibas with Amazon Fire TV

A shopper walks into Best Buy and is shocked to discover the store got ready for Black Friday by stocking up on dozens and dozens of smart TVs. Why the shock? Because, according to him, nobody is lining up for Black Friday deals anymore.

TikTok user @the_charmizard posted the video after a trip to Best Buy two days ago. In the video, @the_charmizard walks through the TV section of the store and follows a maze of smart TVs stacked in groups, presumably in preparation for hordes of Black Friday shoppers.

In the on-screen text, @the_charmizard writes, “I think Best Buy missed the memo guys…” He explains what he means by this in the caption. “No one is stampeding to save $10,” he writes.

Is Black Friday over?

This TikToker isn’t the only person to notice that Black Friday deals seem a little lackluster lately. In a recent viral video covered by the Daily Dot, a Walmart shopper is annoyed to find that the Black Friday “deal” she spotted was the same as the listing price.

Personal finance forecaster Kiplinger addressed the pros and cons of Black Friday in a recent article. Essentially, the article acknowledges that the discounts associated with Black Friday are less “exciting” than in previous years, but argues that it’s still a season to find better prices than other times of year.

The article suggests visiting the brick-and-mortar stores on Black Friday proper to take advantage of any interesting offers that you might not get if you only shop online.

Viewers react to the state of Black Friday

In the comments, viewers said they are similarly fed up with Black Friday deals.

“Black Friday used to be 80% off, not 5%,” one user wrote.

A second user said, “Nothing like taking a $200 TV, raising the price to $300, and then putting it on sale for $199.99.”

A third user said, “I wonder if they know that prices have to be lower, not the same.”

Someone else wrote, “We need Black Friday deals on groceries.”

Another person said, “The deals aren’t dealing this year.”

The Daily Dot reached out to @the_charmizard via TikTok comment and direct message for comment. We also reached out to Best Buy via email for comment.



