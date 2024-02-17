‘Working in corporate America’: Company tells worker to ‘take all the time’ she needs to grieve her brother. She had to go back to work in 3 days

In the United States, only five states have laws that require employers to provide bereavement leave for their employees. Although companies in other states will occasionally offer bereavement as a benefit, many Americans find themselves having to dip into their PTO or sick days in order to actually be able to mourn for their dead relative.

Even at companies with bereavement policies, some have found the amount of days given as part of these policies to not be enough.

For example, in a recent video with over 4.1 million views as of Saturday, TikTok user Kate (@later_kates) writes, “Work: Sorry your brother died. Take all the time you need we have a generous bereavement package of 3 days.”

In the caption, she writes, “Working in corporate America.”

In the comments section, users shared their own experiences of going through the grieving process while on the job.

“After returning from my 3day bereavement, my work sent me to meet a new client. At the hospital my mom died at. I immediately put in my two weeks,” a user said.

“A coworker was punished for needing to leave work early on the 1st anniversary of her only child’s death due to breaking down crying,” recalled another. “I quit after that.”

“Had a family member pass and I got wrote up for performance issues because I couldn’t stop crying at my desk,” claimed a further TikToker. “it’s unbelievable how they treat us. I’m so sorry.”

A few users said they had to get creative to actually take the time off that they felt they needed to properly process their grief.

“5 days paid bereavement when I lost my son. Used up all my PTO, but coworkers donated their PTO for me so I had enough for 1 month. Used FMLA as well,” shared a user.

“I had to file for short term disability in january after my dad passed, just so i could take time to grieve properly,” explained a second.

Others simply voiced their views on how companies could better help employees who are going through the grieving process, or how employees can take the time they need to mourn.

“3 days should be at least 2 weeks,” stated a commenter.

“You should apply for FMLA. You are entitled to do this once a year and it’ll be up to your company to approve how long you need,” explained an additional user. “I would also get a doctors note to back this up for documentation.”

FMLA is the Family and Medical Leave Act which “entitles eligible employees of covered employers to take unpaid, job-protected leave for specified family and medical reasons,” according to the U.S. Department of Labor.

The Daily Dot reached out to Kate via Instagram direct message.