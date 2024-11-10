‘I think it got installed backwards maybe’: Woman issues warning after installing ‘frosted’ bathroom window

When moving into a new house or apartment, you’re often met with unexpected quirks and surprises.

For example, recently, TikTok user Courtney (@courtney_partyof5) shared a shocking discovery about her new house’s bathroom design.

Her video racked up over 271,000 views from users equally stunned by her story.

What’s wrong with the bathroom?

“So the shower at my new house, I’ve been using it for like a month,” Courtney begins. “It has a big giant window in it because it was supposed to be a bathtub and it was fine.”

Initially, she thought it was no big deal since the window was frosted for privacy. But then, things took a turn.

Courtney then goes outside, filming the outdoor view of the window—expressing her horror as she shares just how visible her shower actually is.

Pointing out the clear view from outside, she exclaims, “Bruh, look at my shampoo bottles,” which are entirely visible through the frosted glass.

“Oh, no,” she concludes.

How to fix the issue?

While frosted windows are supposed to provide privacy, a few factors—like installation errors or water vapor while using the shower—can make it less effective. Luckily, there are some fixes out there.

For instance, one window manufacturer’s blog suggests a few clever solutions to make frosted glass truly private.

First, they recommend using insulated glass with the frosted side placed on the interior of the insulating layer.

They also suggest adding a second layer of glass or choosing textured styles like jade sand or oil sand finishes, which are both designed to block visibility even further.



Viewers react

In the comments, users found the situation amusing. Others shared similar stories.

“You can practically READ THOSE BOTTLES MA’AM,” joked one user.

“My great aunt had frosted windows and one day she got a letter in the mailbox, saying “Your windows are see-through. Please put up a curtain,” shared another. “She was mortified.

“See I was at an Airbnb recently that had frosted windows,” shared a third. “I was so creeped out the whole time trying to convince myself I’m not super visible so great to see this.”

“I have bad news for you,” jokingly responded the TikToker.

